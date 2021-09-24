Tom Petty - Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

This film has had a long journey, and we are excited to finally share this with you. Through unprecedented access to the family and our archives, Tom Petty,feels like sitting in a room with Tom.The acclaimed documentary film will see its theatrical release on Tom’s birthday, October 20, for a one-night global celebration via Trafalgar Releasing, with encore screenings in select cinemas on October 21. Experience the film on the big screen with immersive surround-sound before the YouTube Originals worldwide release for free in full 4K resolution onlater this year.Tickets are on sale now atThe uplifting 89-minute documentary was directed by award-winning filmmaker Mary Wharton () and won the Audience Award at SXSW 2021 and Best Documentary Film at the. The picture digs deeper into 2020’s critically acclaimed certified gold reissue,(Warner Records), which revealed the long anticipated second half of Tom’s autobiographical masterpiece.Tom Petty,offers a unique look into the creative mastery and turbulent personal life of the legendary rock star, and captures the period of 1993-1995, when Tomworked with legendary producer Rick Rubin for the first time. The film is an unvarnished look at Petty that features never-before-seen footage drawn from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film as well as new interviews with album co-producer and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell along with Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and many more.Produced by Peter Afterman with executive producers Mary Wharton, Dan Braun and Adria Petty and presented by Warner Music Entertainment and Warner Records, the documentary illuminates an artist at the height of his powers, providing an intimate and moving look at an enigmatic icon.