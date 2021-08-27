DVD Talk Forum

Kacey Musgraves

Music Talk

Kacey Musgraves

   
08-27-21, 05:58 PM
Kacey Musgraves
Is anyone else a fan? She has a new album called Star Crossed out Sept 10.

I have enjoyed all 3 of her albums so far. Have a feeling this new one will be a letdown after the highs of Golden Hour, which won Album of the Year at Grammys 2 years ago.

a lot of people only know her for Follow Your Arrow, and thats a shame. Shes talented.
08-27-21, 06:16 PM
Re: Kacey Musgraves
I am listening to Golden Hour now. Can't wait for "star-crossed" and have had it on preorder since it went up.
08-27-21, 06:22 PM
Re: Kacey Musgraves
I am listening to Golden Hour now. Can't wait for "star-crossed" and have had it on preorder since it went up.
im not feeling the first 2 songs released so far.

I somehow recorded her entire show in Indianapolis 2 years ago, where she performed the entire Golden Hour album.

my arms hurt afterwards but it was worth it. My fiancée and I had seats about 10 rows from the stage center.

we have since split up and Kacey got divorced and this is her divorce album.

I think it will be good overall. Star Crossed the song is fine but maybe not a great track to sell an album off the bat.

08-27-21, 06:27 PM
Re: Kacey Musgraves
I agree that the title track is a bit of an odd choice for a single but I like the other song. Hopefully they both work out better in the concept of the album.
