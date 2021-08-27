Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves
Is anyone else a fan? She has a new album called Star Crossed out Sept 10.
I have enjoyed all 3 of her albums so far. Have a feeling this new one will be a letdown after the highs of Golden Hour, which won Album of the Year at Grammys 2 years ago.
a lot of people only know her for Follow Your Arrow, and thats a shame. Shes talented.
Re: Kacey Musgraves
I somehow recorded her entire show in Indianapolis 2 years ago, where she performed the entire Golden Hour album.
my arms hurt afterwards but it was worth it. My fiancée and I had seats about 10 rows from the stage center.
we have since split up and Kacey got divorced and this is her divorce album.
I think it will be good overall. Star Crossed the song is fine but maybe not a great track to sell an album off the bat.
Re: Kacey Musgraves
I agree that the title track is a bit of an odd choice for a single but I like the other song. Hopefully they both work out better in the concept of the album.
