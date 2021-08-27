Re: Kacey Musgraves

Quote: stvn1974 Originally Posted by I am listening to Golden Hour now. Can't wait for "star-crossed" and have had it on preorder since it went up.

im not feeling the first 2 songs released so far.I somehow recorded her entire show in Indianapolis 2 years ago, where she performed the entire Golden Hour album.my arms hurt afterwards but it was worth it. My fiancée and I had seats about 10 rows from the stage center.we have since split up and Kacey got divorced and this is her divorce album.I think it will be good overall. Star Crossed the song is fine but maybe not a great track to sell an album off the bat.