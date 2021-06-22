METALLICA: The Black Album (Remastered) - 09/10/21
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
METALLICA: The Black Album (Remastered) - 09/10/21
It’s finally here! Metallica’s eponymous album, better known as The Black Album, is remastered and will be available everywhere on September 10th. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time, with global sales of over 35 million, and contains a series of unrelenting singles, “Enter Sandman,” “The Unforgiven, “Nothing Else Matters", “Wherever I May Roam,” and “Sad But True.” The standard album is remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering and all other content is remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering. All content was overseen by executive producer Greg Fidelman.
Limited edition deluxe numbered box set (with magnetic flap) of Metallica (Remastered) includes the album remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD, "Sad But True" picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc), MP3 download card of all audio, four tour laminates, lanyard, three lithos, three guitar picks, lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos + stories from those who were there.
LP 1 / SIDE ONE - METALLICA (REMASTERED)
- Enter Sandman
- Sad But True
- Holier Than Thou
LP 1 / SIDE TWO - METALLICA (REMASTERED)
- The Unforgiven
- Wherever I May Roam
- Don't Tread on Me
LP 2 / SIDE THREE - METALLICA (REMASTERED)
- Through the Never
- Nothing Else Matters
- Of Wolf and Man
LP 2 / SIDE FOUR - METALLICA (REMASTERED)
- The God That Failed
- My Friend of Misery
- The Struggle Within
LP 3 / SIDE ONE - "SAD BUT TRUE" PICTURE DISC - 45RPM
- Sad But True
- Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)
LP 3 / SIDE TWO - "SAD BUT TRUE" PICTURE DISC - 45RPM
- Creeping Death (Live)
- Sad But True (Demo)
LP 4 / SIDE ONE - LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20TH, 1992 - 45RPM
- Enter Sandman
LP 4 / SIDE TWO - LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20TH, 1992 - 45RPM
- Sad But True
- Nothing Else Matters
LP 5 / SIDE ONE - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991
- The Ecstasy of Gold
- Enter Sandman (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Creeping Death (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
LP 5 / SIDE TWO - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991
- Fade to Black (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Sad But True (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Master of Puppets (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
LP 5 / SIDE THREE - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991
- Seek & Destroy (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- One (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
LP 5 / SIDE FOUR - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991
- Whiplash (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Encore Jam (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Last Caress (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Am I Evil? (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Battery (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
CD 1 - METALLICA (REMASTERED)
- Enter Sandman
- Sad But True
- Holier Than Thou
- The Unforgiven
- Wherever I May Roam
- Don't Tread on Me
- Through the Never
- Nothing Else Matters
- Of Wolf and Man
- The God That Failed
- My Friend of Misery
- The Struggle Within
CD 2 - INTERVIEWS: THE DAVID FRICKE TAPES
- Kirk / David Fricke Interview
- Jason / David Fricke Interview
- Lars / David Fricke Interview
- James / David Fricke Interview
CD 3 - INTERVIEWS: THE STEFFAN CHIRAZI TAPES
- Lars / Steffan Chirazi Interview
- Jason / Steffan Chirazi Interview
- Kirk / Steffan Chirazi Interview
- James / Steffan Chirazi Interview
CD 4 - RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 1)
- The Unforgiven (From James' Riff Tapes)
- Nothing Else Matters (From James' Riff Tapes)
- Sad But True (From James' Riff Tapes)
- Holier Than Thou (From James' Riff Tapes)
- Don't Tread on Me (From James' Riff Tapes)
- The Unforgiven (From James' Riff Tapes II)
- The Struggle Within (From James' Riff Tapes)
- The Unforgiven (From James' Riff Tapes III)
- The God That Failed (From James' Riff Tapes)
- Wherever I May Roam (From James' Riff Tapes)
- Enter Sandman (From Kirk's Riff Tapes)
- Through the Never (From Kirk's Riff Tapes)
- Of Wolf and Man (From Kirk's Riff Tapes)
- Enter Sandman (From Kirk's Riff Tapes II)
- My Friend of Misery (From Jason's Riff Tapes)
- Enter Sandman (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Sad But True (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- The God That Failed (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Don't Tread on Me (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- The Struggle Within (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Holier Than Thou (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Sad But True (July 10th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Sad But True (July 12th, 1990 Demo)
- Don't Tread on Me (July 12th, 1990 Demo)
- Enter Sandman (July 12th, 1990 Demo)
- Nothing Else Matters (July 12th, 1990 Demo)
- Of Wolf and Man (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Through the Never (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- The Struggle Within (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Wherever I May Roam (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Wherever I May Roam (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- The Struggle Within (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
CD 5 - RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 2)
- Enter Sandman (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- Sad But True (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- Don't Tread on Me (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- Nothing Else Matters (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- Holier Than Thou (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- Wherever I May Roam (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- The Struggle Within (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- The God That Failed (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Of Wolf and Man (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- My Friend of Misery (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- The Unforgiven (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Through the Never (August 31st, 1990 Demo)
- Of Wolf and Man (August 31st, 1990 Demo)
- The God That Failed (August 31st, 1990 Demo)
- The Unforgiven (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- My Friend of Misery (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress)
CD 6 - PRE-PRODUCTION REHEARSALS + RADIO EDITS
- Enter Sandman (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Sad But True (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Holier Than Thou (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Nothing Else Matters (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Wherever I May Roam (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Don't Tread on Me (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Through the Never (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- The Unforgiven (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Of Wolf and Man (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- The God That Failed (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- My Friend of Misery (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- The Struggle Within (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Enter Sandman (Radio Edit)
- The Unforgiven (Radio Edit)
- Nothing Else Matters (Radio Edit)
- Wherever I May Roam (Radio Edit)
CD 7 - ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 1)
- So What (Early Take - October 12th, 1990)
- Killing Time (Take 18 - October 12th, 1990)
- Through the Never (Take 53 - October 22nd, 1990)
- Holier Than Thou (Take 9 - October 27th, 1990)
- My Friend of Misery (Take 4 - October 27th, 1990)
- The Struggle Within (Take 12 - November 10th, 1990)
- Of Wolf and Man (Take 2 - December 6th, 1990)
- The God That Failed (Take 26 - December 6th, 1990)
- Don't Tread on Me (Take 6 - December 15th, 1990)
- Enter Sandman (Take 15 - January 21st, 1991)
- Enter Sandman (Take 35 - January 21st, 1991)
- Late Night Skynyrd Jam (January 23rd, 1991)
- The Unforgiven (139 BPM Take - January 29th, 1991)
- Nothing Else Matters (Take 19 - January 29th, 1991)
- Sad But True (Take 36 - February 5th, 1991)
- Wherever I May Roam (Take 3 - February 5th, 1991)
CD 8 - ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 2)
- Enter Sandman (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- The God That Failed (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- The Struggle Within (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- The Unforgiven (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Wherever I May Roam (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Don't Tread on Me (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Through the Never (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Sad But True (May 23rd, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Of Wolf and Man (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)
- My Friend of Misery (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Holier Than Thou (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Nothing Else Matters (No Orchestra Mix - July 8th, 1991)
- Nothing Else Matters (Orchestra/Clean Guitar/Vocal Mix - July 8th, 1991)
- Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)
CD 9 - SOME SHIT FROM DAY ON THE GREEN, OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 12TH, 1991
- Creeping Death (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Sad But True (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Wherever I May Roam (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Bass Solo (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Through the Never (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- The Unforgiven (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Master of Puppets (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Seek & Destroy (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Fade to Black (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Whiplash (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
CD 10 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 1)
- The Ecstasy of Gold
- Enter Sandman (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Creeping Death (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Sad But True (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Wherever I May Roam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- The Four Horsemen (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Bass Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Through the Never (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- The Unforgiven (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Justice Medley (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
CD 11 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 2)
- Drum Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Guitar Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Fade to Black (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Whiplash (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Encore Jam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Master of Puppets (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Seek & Destroy (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
CD 12 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 3) + COVERS + B-SIDES
- One (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Last Caress (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Am I Evil? (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Battery (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Encore Jam #2 (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Breadfan (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Stone Cold Crazy (Remastered)
- So What (Remastered)
- Killing Time (Remastered)
- Stone Cold Crazy (Live at Wembley Stadium, London - 1992)
- Harvester of Sorrow (Live at The Liebenau, Graz, Austria - September 11th, 1991)
- Nothing Else Matters (Live at Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM - August 27th, 1992)
CD 13 - LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 1)
- The Ecstasy of Gold
- Creeping Death (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Of Wolf and Man (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Wherever I May Roam (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- The Unforgiven (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Disposable Heroes (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Bass Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Instrumental Medley (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Guitar Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- The Four Horsemen (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
CD 14 - LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 2)
- For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Fade to Black (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Master of Puppets (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Seek & Destroy (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Battery (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Nothing Else Matters (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Sad But True (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Last Caress (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- One (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- Enter Sandman (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- So What (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
DVD 1 - A YEAR AND A HALF IN THE LIFE OF METALLICA OUTTAKES
- The Making of "Don't Tread on Me"
- The Making of "Sad But True"
- The Making of "Enter Sandman"
- Enter Cameraman
- The Making of "The Unforgiven"
- The Making of "Nothing Else Matters"
- Rehearsal Day with Queen
- Metallica Play the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness - April 20th, 1992
DVD 2 - LIVE AT GENTOFTE STADION, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 10TH, 1991 + BONUS SHIT
- The Ecstasy of Gold
- Enter Sandman
- Creeping Death
- Harvester of Sorrow
- Fade to Black
- Sad But True
- Master of Puppets
- Seek & Destroy
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- One
- Whiplash
- Encore Jam
- Last Caress
- Am I Evil?
- Battery
- Holier Than Thou
- Blitzkrieg
- Leper Messiah
- Master of Puppets
- Am I Evil?
- Breadfan
- So What
- Stone Cold Crazy
- Am I Evil?
- Helpless
DVD 3 - LIVE AT FRANKENHALLE, NUREMBERG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 29TH, 1992
- The Ecstasy of Gold
- Of Wolf and Man
- Creeping Death
- Harvester of Sorrow
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- Sad But True
- Wherever I May Roam
- The Unforgiven
- Justice Medley
- Solos (Bass & Guitar)
- Through the Never
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- Fade to Black
- Master of Puppets
- Seek & Destroy
- Whiplash
- Nothing Else Matters
- Am I Evil?
- Last Caress
- One
- Damage, Inc.
- Enter Sandman
DVD 4 - LIVE AT FESTIVALPARK, WERCHTER, BELGIUM - JULY 4TH, 1993
- The Ecstasy of Gold
- Creeping Death
- Harvester of Sorrow
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- Of Wolf and Man
- Wherever I May Roam
- Disposable Heroes
- The Unforgiven
- Bass Solo
- Instrumental Medley
- Guitar Solo
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- Fade to Black
- Master of Puppets
- Seek & Destroy
- Battery
- Nothing Else Matters
- Sad But True
- One
- Enter Sandman
- So What
DVD 5 - MUSIC VIDEOS + HALFIN’S HOME MOVIES
- "Enter Sandman" Music Video
- "The Unforgiven" Music Video
- "Nothing Else Matters" Music Video
- "Wherever I May Roam" Music Video
- "Sad But True" Music Video
- "The Unforgiven" Music Video (Theatrical Version)
- "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Psycho Band Pass)
- "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Hetfield)
- "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Ulrich)
- "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Hammett)
- "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Newsted)
- "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Final Concept)
- "The Unforgiven" Behind the Music Video (B-Roll)
- Los Angeles, CA
- Moscow, Russia
- Oakland, CA
- Oakland, CA II
- Miami, FL
- Perth, Australia
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Bangkok, Thailand
DVD 6 - WHEREVER WE MAY ROAM
- Enter Sandman
- Creeping Death
- Holier Than Thou
- Harvester of Sorrow
- Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- Sad But True
- The Four Horsemen
- Of Wolf and Man
- For Whom the Bell Tolls
- The Unforgiven
- The Shortest Straw
- Damage, Inc.
- Through the Never
- Fade to Black
- Whiplash
- Master of Puppets
- Seek & Destroy
- Motorbreath
- Nothing Else Matters
- Wherever I May Roam
- Last Caress
- One
- Disposable Heroes
- The Thing That Should Not Be
- Battery
- So What
The 3CD Expanded Edition has an alternate cover handpicked by Lars Ulrich and includes 3 CDs featuring the newly remastered album and previously unreleased, demos, rough mixes, & live tracks. Includes a 28-page booklet.
CD 1 - METALLICA (REMASTERED)
- Enter Sandman
- Sad But True
- Holier Than Thou
- The Unforgiven
- Wherever I May Roam
- Don't Tread on Me
- Through the Never
- Nothing Else Matters
- Of Wolf and Man
- The God That Failed
- My Friend of Misery
- The Struggle Within
CD 2 - RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & EASY LISTENING MUSIC
- Enter Sandman (From Kirk's Riff Tapes)
- Enter Sandman (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)
- Sad But True (July 12th, 1990 Demo)
- Holier Than Thou (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- The Unforgiven (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- Wherever I May Roam (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)
- Don't Tread on Me (August 13th, 1990 Demo)
- Through the Never (Take 53 - October 22nd, 1990)
- Nothing Else Matters (From James' Riff Tapes)
- Of Wolf and Man (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)
- The God That Failed (August 31st, 1990 Demo)
- My Friend of Misery (Pre-Production Rehearsal)
- The Struggle Within (Take 12 - November 10th, 1990)
- Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)
CD 3 - WHEREVER WE MAY ROAM
- Enter Sandman (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Sad But True (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Holier Than Thou (Live at L.C. Walker Arena, Muskegon, MI - November 1st, 1991)
- The Unforgiven (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Wherever I May Roam (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- Creeping Death (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Through the Never (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)
- Nothing Else Matters (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England - April 20th, 1992)
- Of Wolf and Man (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
- For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)
- One (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- Whiplash (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)
- So What (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)
https://www.metallica.com/store/the-black-album/
Last edited by gerrythedon; 06-22-21 at 10:22 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: METALLICA: The Black Album (Remastered) - 09/10/21
The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the 30th anniversary and enduring influence of this musical milestone with one of the most ambitious projects ever conceived by the Metallica team: An unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut.
Much more than a mere tribute, The Metallica Blacklist offers up new dimensions of the record whose gravitational pull first drew the mainstream to Metallica in 1991—and provides new insights into the universal and timeless appeal that kept it there: the boundary-smashing influence these 12 songs have had on fans and musicians of all stripes. Blacklist’s 53 tracks find singer songwriters, country artists, electronic and hip hop artists sharing their love of these songs alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music and many, many more…
The Metallica Blacklist is a fitting and limitless homage, one that features bands who’ve shared stages with Metallica alongside artists who are younger than the original album. It’s a truly staggering, at times mystifying assemblage of musicians, dozens of whom have little to nothing in common other than the shared passion for the music that’s united them for this album. And really… nothing else matters.
The four CDs will be housed in 10-panel digipak with a booklet. Artwork by David Turner.
CD 1:
- Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
- Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
- Enter Sandman – Ghost
- Enter Sandman – Juanes
- Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
- Enter Sandman – Weezer
- Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
- Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
- Sad But True – Royal Blood
- Sad But True – St. Vincent
- Sad But True – White Reaper
- Sad But True – YB
CD 2:
- Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
- Holier Than Thou – The Chats
- Holier Than Thou – OFF!
- Holier Than Thou – PUP
- Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
- The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
- The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
- The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
- The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
- The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
- The Unforgiven - José Madero
- The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
CD 3:
- Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
- Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
- Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
- Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
- Don’t Tread on Else Matters - SebastiAn
- Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
- Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
- Through the Never – The HU
- Through the Never - Tomi Owó
- Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
- Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith
- Nothing Else Matters - Dave Gahan
- Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
- Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
- Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
CD 4:
- Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
- Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
- Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
- Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
- Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
- Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
- Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
- The God That Failed – IDLES
- The God That Failed – Imelda May
- My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
- My Friend of Misery – Izïa
- My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
- The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Alessia Cara & The Warning's rendition of “Enter Sandman” helps support Save the Children.
- Biffy Clyro's rendition of “Holier Than Thou” helps support Music Venue Trust.
- Cage the Elephant's rendition of “The Unforgiven” helps support The Special Olympics.
- Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee's rendition of “Wherever I May Roam” helps support East London Arts & Music.
- Cherry Glazerr's rendition of “My Friend of Misery” helps support Sweet Relief.
- Chris Stapleton's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support Outlaw State of Kind.
- Corey Taylor's rendition of “Holier Than Thou” helps support Tobie’s Small Dog Rescue.
- Darius Rucker's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support MUSC Children’s Hospital.
- Dave Gahan's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support World Central Kitchen.
- Dermot Kennedy's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support ALONE.
- Diet Cig's rendition of “The Unforgiven” helps support Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.
- Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch's rendition of “The Unforgiven” helps support Save Our Stages.
- Ghost's rendition of “Enter Sandman” helps support Camp Aranu’tiq.
- Goodnight, Texas's rendition of “Of Wolf and Man” helps support NAACP Empowerment Programs.
- Ha*Ash's rendition of “The Unforgiven” helps support Save the Children.
- IDLES's rendition of “The God That Failed” helps support the Trussell Trust.
- Igor Levit's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support Freie Ensembles und Orchester in Deutschland e.V.
- Imelda May's rendition of “The God That Failed” helps support Little Flower Penny Dinners.
- Izïa's rendition of “My Friend of Misery” helps support Les Restos du Coeur.
- J Balvin's rendition of “Wherever I May Roam” helps support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's rendition of “Sad But True” helps support Nashville Rescue Mission.
- Jon Pardi's rendition of “Wherever I May Roam” helps support The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation For Autism.
- José Madero's rendition of “The Unforgiven” helps support Nuevo Amanecer.
- Juanes's rendition of “Enter Sandman” helps support Mi Sangre Foundation.
- Kamasi Washington's rendition of “My Friend of Misery” helps support The World Stage Performance Gallery.
- Mac DeMarco's rendition of “Enter Sandman” helps support Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls.
- Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX's rendition of “Sad But True” helps support Banda Filarmónica Municipal de Ayutla.
- Mickey Guyton's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support The United Negro College Fund.
- Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support The Happy Hippie Foundation.
- Mon Laferte's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support UN Women.
- Moses Sumney's rendition of “The Unforgiven” helps support Different Wrld.
- My Morning Jacket's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support The Waterfall Project.
- OFF!'s rendition of “Holier Than Thou” helps support Indian Youth.
- PG Roxette's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support UNHCR.
- Phoebe Bridgers's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support RAINN.
- Portugal. The Man feat. Aaron Beam's rendition of “Don’t Tread on Me” helps support The PTM Foundation.
- PUP's rendition of “Holier Than Thou” helps support Marsha P. Johnson Institute.
- Rina Sawayama's rendition of “Enter Sandman” helps support Positive East.
- Rodrigo y Gabriela's rendition of “The Struggle Within” helps support Whales of Guerrero.
- Royal Blood's rendition of “Sad But True” helps support Chestnut Tree House.
- Sam Fender's rendition of “Sad But True” helps support Teenage Cancer Trust.
- SebastiAn's rendition of “Don’t Tread on Else Matters” helps support the Novak Djokovic Foundation.
- St. Vincent's rendition of “Sad But True” helps support North Texas Food Bank.
- The Chats's rendition of “Holier Than Thou” helps support The North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency.
- The HU's rendition of “Through the Never” helps support The Giving Day Charity Fund.
- The Neptunes's rendition of “Wherever I May Roam” helps support YELLOW.
- Tomi Owó's rendition of “Through the Never” helps support Hope for the Old Foundation.
- TRESOR's rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” helps support UNHCR.
- Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police's rendition of “The Unforgiven” helps support The Dharavi Dream Project.
- Volbeat's rendition of “Don’t Tread on Me” helps support Børne Cancer Fonden Denmark.
- Weezer's rendition of “Enter Sandman” helps support Dhamma Mahavana.
- White Reaper's rendition of “Sad But True” helps support Change Today, Change Tomorrow.
- YB's rendition of “Sad But True” helps support Korea Greenfund.
The seven LPs will be housed in die-cut jackets with a booklet in a library-style slipcase. Comes with an MP3 download card.
https://www.metallica.com/store/the-black-album/
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Re: METALLICA: The Black Album (Remastered) - 09/10/21
Metallica, the self-titled fifth studio album released in 1991 quickly became known as the Black Album. The landmark record turned Metallica into global megastars and is one of the best-selling albums of all time. To date it has sold in excess of 35 million copies worldwide. Photographer Ross Halfin was with the band during the album sessions at One on One Studios in North Hollywood and documented the 300 date tour that followed between 1991 and 1993. The hectic performing schedule is mixed in with many unique portrait sessions and candid, backstage documentary style photography, rehearsals, interviews, band meetings and travel.
This official Metallica book features many classic and previously unpublished images with introductions by Ross Halfin, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo who performed on part of the tour with his band Suicidal Tendencies. Printed with a metallic silver jacket with block-foil lettering, this volume is an epic celebration of one of rock’s most legendary albums.
"By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed." – Lars
https://www.metallica.com/store/the-black-album/
This official Metallica book features many classic and previously unpublished images with introductions by Ross Halfin, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Jason Newsted and Robert Trujillo who performed on part of the tour with his band Suicidal Tendencies. Printed with a metallic silver jacket with block-foil lettering, this volume is an epic celebration of one of rock’s most legendary albums.
"By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed." – Lars
https://www.metallica.com/store/the-black-album/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off