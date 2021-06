Re: METALLICA: The Black Album (Remastered) - 09/10/21

CD 1:

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco Enter Sandman – Ghost Enter Sandman – Juanes Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama Enter Sandman – Weezer Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX Sad But True – Royal Blood Sad But True – St. Vincent Sad But True – White Reaper Sad But True – YB

CD 2:

Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro Holier Than Thou – The Chats Holier Than Thou – OFF! Holier Than Thou – PUP Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police The Unforgiven – Diet Cig The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash The Unforgiven - José Madero The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney

CD 3:

Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi Don’t Tread on Else Matters - SebastiAn Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat Through the Never – The HU Through the Never - Tomi Owó Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith Nothing Else Matters - Dave Gahan Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte

CD 4:

Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas The God That Failed – IDLES The God That Failed – Imelda May My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr My Friend of Misery – Izïa My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

The seven LPs will be housed in die-cut jackets with a booklet in a library-style slipcase. Comes with an MP3 download card.

celebrates the 30th anniversary and enduring influence of this musical milestone with one of the most ambitious projects ever conceived by the Metallica team: An unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favoritecut.Much more than a mere tribute,offers up new dimensions of the record whose gravitational pull first drew the mainstream to Metallica in 1991—and provides new insights into the universal and timeless appeal that kept it there: the boundary-smashing influence these 12 songs have had on fans and musicians of all stripes. Blacklist’s 53 tracks find singer songwriters, country artists, electronic and hip hop artists sharing their love of these songs alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music and many, many more…is a fitting and limitless homage, one that features bands who’ve shared stages with Metallica alongside artists who are younger than the original album. It’s a truly staggering, at times mystifying assemblage of musicians, dozens of whom have little to nothing in common other than the shared passion for the music that’s united them for this album. And really… nothing else matters.The four CDs will be housed in 10-panel digipak with a booklet. Artwork by David Turner.All profits from every track onwill benefit Metallica's charitable foundation, All Within My Hands , along with a charity of each artist's choice.