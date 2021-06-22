METALLICA: The Black Album (Remastered) - 09/10/21

LP 1 / SIDE ONE - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

Enter Sandman Sad But True Holier Than Thou

LP 1 / SIDE TWO - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Don't Tread on Me

LP 2 / SIDE THREE - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

Through the Never Nothing Else Matters Of Wolf and Man

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

The God That Failed My Friend of Misery The Struggle Within

LP 3 / SIDE ONE - "SAD BUT TRUE" PICTURE DISC - 45RPM

Sad But True Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

LP 3 / SIDE TWO - "SAD BUT TRUE" PICTURE DISC - 45RPM

Creeping Death (Live) Sad But True (Demo)

LP 4 / SIDE ONE - LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20TH, 1992 - 45RPM

Enter Sandman

LP 4 / SIDE TWO - LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20TH, 1992 - 45RPM

Sad But True Nothing Else Matters

LP 5 / SIDE ONE - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

The Ecstasy of Gold Enter Sandman (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Creeping Death (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE TWO - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

Fade to Black (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Sad But True (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Master of Puppets (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE THREE - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

Seek & Destroy (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) One (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE FOUR - LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

Whiplash (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Encore Jam (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Last Caress (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Am I Evil? (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Battery (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991)

CD 1 - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

Enter Sandman Sad But True Holier Than Thou The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Don't Tread on Me Through the Never Nothing Else Matters Of Wolf and Man The God That Failed My Friend of Misery The Struggle Within

CD 2 - INTERVIEWS: THE DAVID FRICKE TAPES

Kirk / David Fricke Interview Jason / David Fricke Interview Lars / David Fricke Interview James / David Fricke Interview

CD 3 - INTERVIEWS: THE STEFFAN CHIRAZI TAPES

Lars / Steffan Chirazi Interview Jason / Steffan Chirazi Interview Kirk / Steffan Chirazi Interview James / Steffan Chirazi Interview

CD 4 - RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 1)

The Unforgiven (From James' Riff Tapes) Nothing Else Matters (From James' Riff Tapes) Sad But True (From James' Riff Tapes) Holier Than Thou (From James' Riff Tapes) Don't Tread on Me (From James' Riff Tapes) The Unforgiven (From James' Riff Tapes II) The Struggle Within (From James' Riff Tapes) The Unforgiven (From James' Riff Tapes III) The God That Failed (From James' Riff Tapes) Wherever I May Roam (From James' Riff Tapes) Enter Sandman (From Kirk's Riff Tapes) Through the Never (From Kirk's Riff Tapes) Of Wolf and Man (From Kirk's Riff Tapes) Enter Sandman (From Kirk's Riff Tapes II) My Friend of Misery (From Jason's Riff Tapes) Enter Sandman (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Sad But True (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress) The God That Failed (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Don't Tread on Me (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Struggle Within (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Holier Than Thou (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Sad But True (July 10th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Sad But True (July 12th, 1990 Demo) Don't Tread on Me (July 12th, 1990 Demo) Enter Sandman (July 12th, 1990 Demo) Nothing Else Matters (July 12th, 1990 Demo) Of Wolf and Man (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Through the Never (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Struggle Within (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Wherever I May Roam (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Wherever I May Roam (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Struggle Within (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD 5 - RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 2)

Enter Sandman (August 13th, 1990 Demo) Sad But True (August 13th, 1990 Demo) Don't Tread on Me (August 13th, 1990 Demo) Nothing Else Matters (August 13th, 1990 Demo) Holier Than Thou (August 13th, 1990 Demo) Wherever I May Roam (August 13th, 1990 Demo) The Struggle Within (August 13th, 1990 Demo) The God That Failed (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress) Of Wolf and Man (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress) My Friend of Misery (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress) The Unforgiven (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Through the Never (August 31st, 1990 Demo) Of Wolf and Man (August 31st, 1990 Demo) The God That Failed (August 31st, 1990 Demo) The Unforgiven (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress) My Friend of Misery (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD 6 - PRE-PRODUCTION REHEARSALS + RADIO EDITS

Enter Sandman (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Sad But True (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Holier Than Thou (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Nothing Else Matters (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Wherever I May Roam (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Don't Tread on Me (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Through the Never (Pre-Production Rehearsal) The Unforgiven (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Of Wolf and Man (Pre-Production Rehearsal) The God That Failed (Pre-Production Rehearsal) My Friend of Misery (Pre-Production Rehearsal) The Struggle Within (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Enter Sandman (Radio Edit) The Unforgiven (Radio Edit) Nothing Else Matters (Radio Edit) Wherever I May Roam (Radio Edit)

CD 7 - ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 1)

So What (Early Take - October 12th, 1990) Killing Time (Take 18 - October 12th, 1990) Through the Never (Take 53 - October 22nd, 1990) Holier Than Thou (Take 9 - October 27th, 1990) My Friend of Misery (Take 4 - October 27th, 1990) The Struggle Within (Take 12 - November 10th, 1990) Of Wolf and Man (Take 2 - December 6th, 1990) The God That Failed (Take 26 - December 6th, 1990) Don't Tread on Me (Take 6 - December 15th, 1990) Enter Sandman (Take 15 - January 21st, 1991) Enter Sandman (Take 35 - January 21st, 1991) Late Night Skynyrd Jam (January 23rd, 1991) The Unforgiven (139 BPM Take - January 29th, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Take 19 - January 29th, 1991) Sad But True (Take 36 - February 5th, 1991) Wherever I May Roam (Take 3 - February 5th, 1991)

CD 8 - ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 2)

Enter Sandman (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix) The God That Failed (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix) The Struggle Within (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix) The Unforgiven (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix) Wherever I May Roam (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix) Don't Tread on Me (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix) Through the Never (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix) Sad But True (May 23rd, 1991 Rough Mix) Of Wolf and Man (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix) My Friend of Misery (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix) Holier Than Thou (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix) Nothing Else Matters (No Orchestra Mix - July 8th, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Orchestra/Clean Guitar/Vocal Mix - July 8th, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

CD 9 - SOME SHIT FROM DAY ON THE GREEN, OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 12TH, 1991

Creeping Death (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Sad But True (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Wherever I May Roam (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Bass Solo (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Through the Never (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) The Unforgiven (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Master of Puppets (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Seek & Destroy (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Fade to Black (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Whiplash (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991)

CD 10 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 1)

The Ecstasy of Gold Enter Sandman (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Creeping Death (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Sad But True (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Wherever I May Roam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) The Four Horsemen (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Bass Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Through the Never (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) The Unforgiven (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Justice Medley (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

CD 11 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 2)

Drum Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Guitar Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Fade to Black (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Whiplash (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Encore Jam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Master of Puppets (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Seek & Destroy (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992)

CD 12 - LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 3) + COVERS + B-SIDES

One (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Last Caress (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Am I Evil? (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Battery (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Encore Jam #2 (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Breadfan (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Stone Cold Crazy (Remastered) So What (Remastered) Killing Time (Remastered) Stone Cold Crazy (Live at Wembley Stadium, London - 1992) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at The Liebenau, Graz, Austria - September 11th, 1991) Nothing Else Matters (Live at Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM - August 27th, 1992)

CD 13 - LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 1)

The Ecstasy of Gold Creeping Death (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Of Wolf and Man (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Wherever I May Roam (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) The Unforgiven (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Disposable Heroes (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Bass Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Instrumental Medley (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Guitar Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) The Four Horsemen (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

CD 14 - LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 2)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Fade to Black (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Master of Puppets (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Seek & Destroy (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Battery (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Nothing Else Matters (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Sad But True (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Last Caress (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) One (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) Enter Sandman (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) So What (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

DVD 1 - A YEAR AND A HALF IN THE LIFE OF METALLICA OUTTAKES

The Making of "Don't Tread on Me" The Making of "Sad But True" The Making of "Enter Sandman" Enter Cameraman The Making of "The Unforgiven" The Making of "Nothing Else Matters" Rehearsal Day with Queen Metallica Play the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness - April 20th, 1992

DVD 2 - LIVE AT GENTOFTE STADION, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 10TH, 1991 + BONUS SHIT

The Ecstasy of Gold Enter Sandman Creeping Death Harvester of Sorrow Fade to Black Sad But True Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy For Whom the Bell Tolls One Whiplash Encore Jam Last Caress Am I Evil? Battery

Holier Than Thou Blitzkrieg Leper Messiah Master of Puppets Am I Evil? Breadfan So What Stone Cold Crazy Am I Evil? Helpless

DVD 3 - LIVE AT FRANKENHALLE, NUREMBERG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 29TH, 1992

The Ecstasy of Gold Of Wolf and Man Creeping Death Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Sad But True Wherever I May Roam The Unforgiven Justice Medley Solos (Bass & Guitar) Through the Never For Whom the Bell Tolls Fade to Black Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy Whiplash Nothing Else Matters Am I Evil? Last Caress One Damage, Inc. Enter Sandman

DVD 4 - LIVE AT FESTIVALPARK, WERCHTER, BELGIUM - JULY 4TH, 1993

The Ecstasy of Gold Creeping Death Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Of Wolf and Man Wherever I May Roam Disposable Heroes The Unforgiven Bass Solo Instrumental Medley Guitar Solo For Whom the Bell Tolls Fade to Black Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy Battery Nothing Else Matters Sad But True One Enter Sandman So What

DVD 5 - MUSIC VIDEOS + HALFIN’S HOME MOVIES

"Enter Sandman" Music Video "The Unforgiven" Music Video "Nothing Else Matters" Music Video "Wherever I May Roam" Music Video "Sad But True" Music Video "The Unforgiven" Music Video (Theatrical Version)

"Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Psycho Band Pass) "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Hetfield) "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Ulrich) "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Hammett) "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Newsted) "Enter Sandman" Behind the Music Video (Final Concept) "The Unforgiven" Behind the Music Video (B-Roll)

Los Angeles, CA Moscow, Russia Oakland, CA Oakland, CA II Miami, FL Perth, Australia Jakarta, Indonesia Bangkok, Thailand

DVD 6 - WHEREVER WE MAY ROAM

Enter Sandman Creeping Death Holier Than Thou Harvester of Sorrow Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Sad But True The Four Horsemen Of Wolf and Man For Whom the Bell Tolls The Unforgiven The Shortest Straw Damage, Inc. Through the Never Fade to Black Whiplash Master of Puppets Seek & Destroy Motorbreath Nothing Else Matters Wherever I May Roam Last Caress One Disposable Heroes The Thing That Should Not Be Battery So What

The 3CD Expanded Edition has an alternate cover handpicked by Lars Ulrich and includes 3 CDs featuring the newly remastered album and previously unreleased, demos, rough mixes, & live tracks. Includes a 28-page booklet.

CD 1 - METALLICA (REMASTERED)

Enter Sandman Sad But True Holier Than Thou The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Don't Tread on Me Through the Never Nothing Else Matters Of Wolf and Man The God That Failed My Friend of Misery The Struggle Within

CD 2 - RIFFS, DEMOS, ROUGH MIXES & EASY LISTENING MUSIC

Enter Sandman (From Kirk's Riff Tapes) Enter Sandman (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix) Sad But True (July 12th, 1990 Demo) Holier Than Thou (August 13th, 1990 Demo) The Unforgiven (Pre-Production Rehearsal) Wherever I May Roam (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress) Don't Tread on Me (August 13th, 1990 Demo) Through the Never (Take 53 - October 22nd, 1990) Nothing Else Matters (From James' Riff Tapes) Of Wolf and Man (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix) The God That Failed (August 31st, 1990 Demo) My Friend of Misery (Pre-Production Rehearsal) The Struggle Within (Take 12 - November 10th, 1990) Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

CD 3 - WHEREVER WE MAY ROAM

Enter Sandman (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Sad But True (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Holier Than Thou (Live at L.C. Walker Arena, Muskegon, MI - November 1st, 1991) The Unforgiven (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Wherever I May Roam (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) Creeping Death (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Through the Never (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA - January 11th, 1992) Nothing Else Matters (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England - April 20th, 1992) Of Wolf and Man (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA - October 12th, 1991) One (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) Whiplash (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia - September 28th, 1991) So What (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany - May 22nd, 1993)

It's finally here! Metallica's eponymous album, better known as The Black Album, is remastered and will be available everywhere on September 10th. The Black Album is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time, with global sales of over 35 million, and contains a series of unrelenting singles, "Enter Sandman," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam," and "Sad But True." The standard album is remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering and all other content is remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering. All content was overseen by executive producer Greg Fidelman. Limited edition deluxe numbered box set (with magnetic flap) of The Black Album includes the album remastered on 180-gram double LP and CD, "Sad But True" picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs and six DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc), MP3 download card of all audio, four tour laminates, lanyard, three lithos, three guitar picks, lyric folder and sheets, and a 120-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos + stories from those who were there.