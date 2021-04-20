DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

RIP Jim Steinman

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

RIP Jim Steinman

   
Old 04-20-21, 03:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 7,517
Received 194 Likes on 161 Posts
RIP Jim Steinman
Get out your vinyl copies of Bat out of Hell, or your flow charts of Total Eclipse of the Heart tonight; songwriter Jim Steinman passed away.

Who'd have thought Meat Loaf would outlive him?

R.I.P. legendary songwriter Jim Steinman (avclub.com)
Last edited by Paff; 04-20-21 at 03:55 PM. Reason: forgot the link
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk
View Next Unread
Jim Steinman, hit songwriter of rock epics, dead at 73

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.