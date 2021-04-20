RIP Jim Steinman
RIP Jim Steinman
Get out your vinyl copies of Bat out of Hell, or your flow charts of Total Eclipse of the Heart tonight; songwriter Jim Steinman passed away.
Who'd have thought Meat Loaf would outlive him?
R.I.P. legendary songwriter Jim Steinman (avclub.com)
