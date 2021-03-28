Song Help - Philly Area Bands
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Song Help - Philly Area Bands
Hello All,
I am a big fan of local Philadelphia area bands.
Back in the 90s I used to tape a lot from the radio. Now years later theres a few songs I cant identify through google lyric searches or Shazam.
Here are the links 3 song clips. The songs were most likely recorded in the early to mid 90s as I taped these back in 1997.
Can you please give them a quick listen and let me know if any of them sound familiar?
1) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m_5n-DT8kww
2) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_4iAxbXrMts
3) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=29E9FIoBMr8
Thank you for your time.
I am a big fan of local Philadelphia area bands.
Back in the 90s I used to tape a lot from the radio. Now years later theres a few songs I cant identify through google lyric searches or Shazam.
Here are the links 3 song clips. The songs were most likely recorded in the early to mid 90s as I taped these back in 1997.
Can you please give them a quick listen and let me know if any of them sound familiar?
1) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m_5n-DT8kww
2) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_4iAxbXrMts
3) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=29E9FIoBMr8
Thank you for your time.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off