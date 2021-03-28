Song Help - Philly Area Bands

Hello All,



I am a big fan of local Philadelphia area bands.



Back in the 90s I used to tape a lot from the radio. Now years later theres a few songs I cant identify through google lyric searches or Shazam.



Here are the links 3 song clips. The songs were most likely recorded in the early to mid 90s as I taped these back in 1997.



Can you please give them a quick listen and let me know if any of them sound familiar?



1) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m_5n-DT8kww



2) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_4iAxbXrMts



3) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=29E9FIoBMr8



Thank you for your time.