Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Song Help - Philly Area Bands

   
Old 03-28-21, 02:04 AM
Join Date: Mar 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Song Help - Philly Area Bands
Hello All,

I am a big fan of local Philadelphia area bands.

Back in the 90s I used to tape a lot from the radio. Now years later theres a few songs I cant identify through google lyric searches or Shazam.

Here are the links 3 song clips. The songs were most likely recorded in the early to mid 90s as I taped these back in 1997.

Can you please give them a quick listen and let me know if any of them sound familiar?

1) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=m_5n-DT8kww

2) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_4iAxbXrMts

3) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=29E9FIoBMr8

Thank you for your time.
