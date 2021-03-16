DVD Talk Forum

The Music Video Sequitur Thread
There's been a sequitur thread going in Other for a long time now, and there was a music video cover version sequitur thread about nine years ago in here, but I didn't see a thread that's like this one.

The idea is simple; watch the latest music video in the thread and post another music video that's related to it somehow directly beneath it. The relationship can be something as obvious as another video by the same artist, or it can be something more obscure. (If the relationship between the two videos isn't obvious, you might want to put a spoiler after your video that describes the relationship between the two.)

I'll start things off with two to get the ball rolling:






Spoiler:
"Video Killed the Radio Star" was the first video aired on MTV when it launched in 1981. "You Better Run" was the second, so in terms of the word's Latin meaning, it literally followed the video by the Buggles.
Re: The Music Video Sequitur Thread
Okay, I'll play

