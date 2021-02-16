DVD Talk Forum

Looking for a Song (help thread)

Music Talk

Looking for a Song (help thread)

   
02-16-21, 09:42 PM
Looking for a Song (help thread)
I don't know if anyone has made a thread of this kind, but it hasn't been done: here's a thread for people who are looking for a song but they aren't sure the name of it or the artist. Think of it as a challenging game that could help your fellow posters.

Anyway, for me: I'm looking for a blues-y soulful song with the phrase "respect yourself" in the chorus. It is *not* by the Staple Singers. It's been played in TONS of commercials. But for the life of me, I've Googled it and I can't find it anywhere--and I'm generally pretty good at this.

I would really like to find this song. Thanks in advance. And feel free to utilize this thread yourself in your song-finding quests!
