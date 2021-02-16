Looking for a Song (help thread)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 3,153
Likes: 0
Received 96 Likes on 73 Posts
Looking for a Song (help thread)
I don't know if anyone has made a thread of this kind, but it hasn't been done: here's a thread for people who are looking for a song but they aren't sure the name of it or the artist. Think of it as a challenging game that could help your fellow posters.
Anyway, for me: I'm looking for a blues-y soulful song with the phrase "respect yourself" in the chorus. It is *not* by the Staple Singers. It's been played in TONS of commercials. But for the life of me, I've Googled it and I can't find it anywhere--and I'm generally pretty good at this.
I would really like to find this song. Thanks in advance. And feel free to utilize this thread yourself in your song-finding quests!
Anyway, for me: I'm looking for a blues-y soulful song with the phrase "respect yourself" in the chorus. It is *not* by the Staple Singers. It's been played in TONS of commercials. But for the life of me, I've Googled it and I can't find it anywhere--and I'm generally pretty good at this.
I would really like to find this song. Thanks in advance. And feel free to utilize this thread yourself in your song-finding quests!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off