2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
The Go-Go's finally get a nomination.
https://variety.com/2021/music/news/...feRLfGmYOgYG5Y
The complete rundown of this year’s nominees:
- Mary J. Blige
- Kate Bush
- Devo
- Foo Fighters
- The Go-Go’s
- Iron Maiden
- JAY-Z
- Chaka Khan
- Carole King
- Fela Kuti
- LL Cool J
- New York Dolls
- Rage Against the Machine
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
- Dionne Warwick
Re: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
If there were to be an in-person ceremony, and she was to be inducted (and she most definitely should be!), would Kate Bush attend I wonder? Seems unlikely. I guess virtual again.
Re: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Go Go's at last! Clearly the documentary helped.
Re: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Devo and Iron Maiden for me. Throw whoever else in.
