2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Music Talk

2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

   
02-10-21, 09:14 AM
2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
The Go-Go's finally get a nomination.

https://variety.com/2021/music/news/...feRLfGmYOgYG5Y

The complete rundown of this year’s nominees:
  • Mary J. Blige
  • Kate Bush
  • Devo
  • Foo Fighters
  • The Go-Go’s
  • Iron Maiden
  • JAY-Z
  • Chaka Khan
  • Carole King
  • Fela Kuti
  • LL Cool J
  • New York Dolls
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Tina Turner
  • Dionne Warwick
02-10-21, 09:26 AM
Re: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
If there were to be an in-person ceremony, and she was to be inducted (and she most definitely should be!), would Kate Bush attend I wonder? Seems unlikely. I guess virtual again.
02-10-21, 09:27 AM
Re: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Go Go's at last! Clearly the documentary helped.
02-10-21, 09:36 AM
Re: 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Devo and Iron Maiden for me. Throw whoever else in.
