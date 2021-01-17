Phil Spector - Dead at 81
Phil Spector, the music producer responsible for some of the biggest hits in music and the architect of The Wall of Sound has died ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.
We're told he died from COVID-related complications, after being transferred from his prison cell to a hospital. We're told he was diagnosed 4 weeks ago and went to the hospital but recovered well enough to return to prison, where he is serving a 19-to-life sentence for the murder of Lana Clarkson.
Our sources say he relapsed, had trouble breathing and was rushed back to the hospital, where he died Saturday.
