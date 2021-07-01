DVD Talk Forum

New Order's 30 greatest tracks ranked
https://www.theguardian.com/music/20...lXVcKA88F4s7ac

Agree/Disagree? I have to agree with #1. It may not be their best, but it's my favorite. "Touched by the Hand of God" should be on this list. "Waiting for the Sirens' Call" should not. And thumbs down on that 7" version of "Fine Time". Trimming that great song down to barely 3 minutes is just wrong.
Re: New Order's 30 greatest tracks ranked
My ranking would go something like this:

Top Tier
Bizarre Love Triangle
Krafty
Second Tier
Your Silent Face
Superheated
Third Tier
All Day Long
Regret
All The Way
Love Less
Run
Nothing But a Fool
Fourth Tier
True Faith
The Village
Elegia
Face Up
Way of Life
Round & Round
Waiting for the Siren's Call
Turn
I Told You So
Stray Dog
Academic
Unlearn This Hatred
