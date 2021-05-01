Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 1999
Location: Formerly known as "BigDaddy"/Austin, TX
Posts: 11,443
Likes: 0
Received 17 Likes on 8 Posts
Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm
This is all over Twitter.
I hope he is okay. Was never 100% there for his music. But I remember the MTV hits from the 90's. And my mom being very against me watching/listening.
I hope he is okay. Was never 100% there for his music. But I remember the MTV hits from the 90's. And my mom being very against me watching/listening.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off