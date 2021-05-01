DVD Talk Forum

Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm

01-05-21
Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm
Hope he gets better.
01-06-21
Re: Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm
This is all over Twitter.

I hope he is okay. Was never 100% there for his music. But I remember the MTV hits from the 90's. And my mom being very against me watching/listening.
