DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Dream Theater - The Holiday Spirit Carries On

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Dream Theater - The Holiday Spirit Carries On

   
Old 12-05-20, 06:15 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 60,216
Received 252 Likes on 189 Posts
Dream Theater - The Holiday Spirit Carries On
Dream Theater just released a holiday track and 100% of the proceed go to their crew. This is a great idea and something I can totally get behind. Minimum donation to buy the track is $3, but you can donate any amount over that you wish. Very cool. I know there are some fans on the forum, so I thought it would be worthwhile to share. Link below:

With touring cancelled around the world, the incredible members of Dream Theaters crew have not had the opportunity to work as they normally would in 2020. Please help us support them by purchasing this exclusive Holiday track. All proceeds will go toward these dedicated people who work tirelessly to make Dream Theater concerts possible.


https://dreamtheaterofficial.bandcamp.com/
Last edited by Michael Corvin; 12-05-20 at 06:21 PM.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Music Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.