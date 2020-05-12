Dream Theater - The Holiday Spirit Carries On

Quote: With touring cancelled around the world, the incredible members of Dream Theaters crew have not had the opportunity to work as they normally would in 2020. Please help us support them by purchasing this exclusive Holiday track. All proceeds will go toward these dedicated people who work tirelessly to make Dream Theater concerts possible.

Dream Theater just released a holiday track and 100% of the proceed go to their crew. This is a great idea and something I can totally get behind. Minimum donation to buy the track is $3, but you can donate any amount over that you wish. Very cool. I know there are some fans on the forum, so I thought it would be worthwhile to share. Link below: