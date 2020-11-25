DVD Talk Forum

Black Friday Music Deals

Music Talk

11-25-20, 09:38 AM
Join Date: Nov 2005
Location: Galt's Gulch
Posts: 2,749
Received 27 Likes on 21 Posts
Black Friday Music Deals
Thought we could use a thread to post deals on physical music as we find them.

Target has their B2G1 going on this week and has been a good place to pick up some vinyls, even though their selection is relatively limited compared to a dedicated music shop.

Im assuming DeepDiscount will run a good promotion this week, even though 90% of my wishlist is back ordered.

Lots of independent record stores will be running some sales with RSD on Friday.

Anyone else aware of any other good places to pick up some records this weekend?
