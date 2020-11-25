Black Friday Music Deals
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Black Friday Music Deals
Thought we could use a thread to post deals on physical music as we find them.
Target has their B2G1 going on this week and has been a good place to pick up some vinyls, even though their selection is relatively limited compared to a dedicated music shop.
Im assuming DeepDiscount will run a good promotion this week, even though 90% of my wishlist is back ordered.
Lots of independent record stores will be running some sales with RSD on Friday.
Anyone else aware of any other good places to pick up some records this weekend?
Target has their B2G1 going on this week and has been a good place to pick up some vinyls, even though their selection is relatively limited compared to a dedicated music shop.
Im assuming DeepDiscount will run a good promotion this week, even though 90% of my wishlist is back ordered.
Lots of independent record stores will be running some sales with RSD on Friday.
Anyone else aware of any other good places to pick up some records this weekend?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off