Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?

Not many....most appear to be defunct in one way or the other before I was really able to go to concerts.



(Never saw Elton John - had tix to him this year before the world fell apart)

(Never saw Bowie - had tickets in 95 but my honeymoon collided with the date)

Elvis Costello

(Never saw Black Sabbath - had tix to a cancelled show - but have seen Ozzy a couple times)

Alice Cooper

(Never saw the Beastie Boys - we ALMOST had them and Rollins Band at my university, but someone was worried it would rain so they went to another school with indoor venue. It didn't rain.)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Kiss

Cheap Trick

Pearl Jam (they DID come to my uni, we signed them right before they exploded for Lolla 92; I chatted with Eddie Vedder about local restaurants without knowing who he was)

Def Leppard

Depeche Mode

Nine Inch Nails

