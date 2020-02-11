DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Music Talk
Reload this Page >

Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Music Talk Discuss music in all its forms: CD, MP3, DVD-A, SACD and of course live

Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?

   
Old 11-02-20, 10:14 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,635
Received 111 Likes on 76 Posts
Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Out of curiosity, how many acts currently enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have YOU seen perform live?

For me, the count is 17 (below, alphabetically) but it should easily be in the 20s as soon as they get off their butts and get acts like Little Feat, Jetrho Tull, and others that I've seen but whose exclusion from the Hall is criminal.

1. Aerosmith (Riverbend (Cincy))
2. Allman Brothers Band (Cincy Gardens)
3. Bon Jovi ($10 tickets in Indy!)
4. James Brown (IU Bloomington)
5. Chicago (my first concert ever, Joplin)
6. Def Leppard (twice in Indy)
7. Bo Diddley (toured with BB King thru Dayton)
8. ELO (2018 Detroit and 2019 Nashville)
9. Buddy Guy (with BB King in Dayton on a different tour)
10. Hall & Oates (Cincy Gardens)
11. B.B. King (Dayton, Bloomington.... every single chance!)
12. John Mellencamp (IU Bloomington)
13. Steve Miller (Riverbend)
14. Rush (Market Square Arena, plus some rando venue in VA)
15. Van Halen (Cincy Gardens)
16. Yes (Nutter Center, Dayton)
17. Frank Zappa (Columbus O)

I'm using the "Performers" list, published here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...Fame_inductees
Last edited by kenbuzz; 11-02-20 at 12:11 PM.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 10:39 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Chrisedge's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 1999
Location: Part of the Left-Wing Conspiracy
Posts: 6,999
Received 10 Likes on 7 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
68

Ray Charles
Bo Diddley
B.B. King
Roy Orbison
The Beach Boys
Bob Dylan
The Rolling Stones
The Kinks
The Who
The Byrds
John Lee Hooker
Etta James
Duane Eddy
Elton John
David Bowie
The Jackson 5 (The Jacksons)
Eagles
Santana
Paul McCartney
Del Shannon
Bruce Springsteen
Eric Clapton
Earth, Wind & Fire
Bonnie Raitt
Aerosmith
Michael Jackson
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Ramones
Talking Heads
The Clash
Elvis Costello & the Attractions
The Police
Jackson Browne
Prince
The Pretenders
U2
Miles Davis
Lynyrd Skynyrd
R.E.M.
Van Halen
Madonna
John Mellencamp
The Ventures
Metallica
Genesis
Alice Cooper
Guns N' Roses
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Heart
Public Enemy
Rush
Peter Gabriel
Hall & Oates
Nirvana
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Green Day
Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
Cheap Trick
Journey
Pearl Jam
The Cars
Dire Straits
The Cure
Def Leppard
Janet Jackson
The Zombies
Depeche Mode
The Doobie Brothers
Last edited by Chrisedge; 11-02-20 at 11:19 AM.
Chrisedge is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 10:39 AM
  #3  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,553
Received 88 Likes on 66 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Chuck Berry
Fats Domino
Elvis Presley
Beach Boys
Elton John
Eagles
Santana
Paul McCartney
Aerosmith
Tom Petty
AC/DC
ZZ Top
Pretenders
Black Sabbath
Van Halen
Jeff Beck
Metallica
Alice Cooper
Guns N' Roses
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Heart
Hall & Oates
Joan Jett
Cheap Trick
Chicago
Deep Purple
Steve Miller
ELO
Journey
Yes
Bon Jovi
Def Leppard
Nine Inch Nails
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 10:43 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,635
Received 111 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
I'm impressed.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 10:46 AM
  #5  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,553
Received 88 Likes on 66 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
You missed Elvis at UD Arena in '76!

I went because my mom won tickets from a radio station like an hour or two before showtime and she wasn't able to get a friend on short notice, had great seats. My sister and her future husband paid for tix and were way in the back (they didn't know we were there due to the timing).
The Cow is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 10:55 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,635
Received 111 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Originally Posted by The Cow View Post
You missed Elvis at UD Arena in '76!

I went because my mom won tickets from a radio station like an hour or two before showtime and she wasn't able to get a friend on short notice, had great seats. My sister and her future husband paid for tix and were way in the back (they didn't know we were there due to the timing).
I was 13. Didn't have a car and I didn't know your mom... yet.

I also missed the Who at the Coliseum on '79.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 11:00 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,591
Received 210 Likes on 170 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Havent been to a ton of concerts, but Ive surprisingly seen a lot of performers who are in the Hall of Fame.

Green Day
Paul McCartney
Pearl Jam
Red Hot Chili Peppers

Also have seen Eddie Vedder solo.
Last edited by Mike86; 11-02-20 at 09:02 PM.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 11:10 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tasha99's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: the North
Posts: 6,147
Received 35 Likes on 24 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Bee Gees
Ramones
The Clash/The Who
Rush
tasha99 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 11:38 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 50,575
Received 842 Likes on 519 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Beach Boys
Bob Dylan (twice)
The Rolling Stones (5 times, I think)
Elton John
Rod Stewart
Eagles (3 times)
Fleetwood Mac (first concert ever, about 4 times total)
Billy Joel (too many times to count)
Paul McCartney (3-4 times)
Bruce Springsteen (only twice, never comes to Vegas)
Eric Clapton
Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor (second concert ever, seen 3 times)
Aerosmith
Paul Simon
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Elvis Costello
The Police
Jackson Browne
Bob Seager
Buddy Guy
U2 (five times)
R.E.M
John Mellencamp
Guns N' Roses
Heart
Cheap Trick
Pearl Jam
Stevie Nicks


Also
John Fogerty of CCR
Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders
Phil Collins of Genesis
Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin
David Byrne of The Talking Heads
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 11:40 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,525
Likes: 0
Received 72 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Not many.

Elton John
The Beach Boys (With Brian. I'm not talking the Mike Love variety show.)
Jeff Beck

And some guys that are in the hall but whose bands aren't together anymore:

Roger Waters
David Gilmour
Robert Plant
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 11:44 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Bronkster's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: AnaheimLand, SoCal
Posts: 17,497
Received 51 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Never been a big conceret-goer, but I've seen these guys:

The Kinks
Simon and Garfunkel
The Who
Pink Floyd
Queen
Bronkster is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 12:02 PM
  #12  
RIP
 
EddieMoney's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Paradise, USA
Posts: 9,786
Received 26 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Radiohead
U2
Bruce Springsteen
ZZ Top
Alice Cooper
Cheap Trick
Van Halen
EddieMoney is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 12:14 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 5,879
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
13

Prince, many times. ( for those who never saw him live....I'm sorry)
Aerosmith
David Bowie
Janet Jackson
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Metallica
Bill Monroe
Nine Inch Nails
Pink Floyd
Public Enemy
Bonnie Raitt
U2
Van Halen

Honorable Mention...Phil Collins (but not Genesis)

We have tix for Billy Joel that was postponed due to COVID, rescheduled for the spring....so eventually I'll add him.
Last edited by tommyp007; 11-02-20 at 12:22 PM.
tommyp007 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 02:14 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Apr 2002
Location: Formerly known as Groucho AND Bandoman/Death Moans, Iowa
Posts: 17,405
Received 54 Likes on 38 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
BB King
Bob Dylan
Rod Stewart
Parliament-Funk
Eagles
Fleetwood Mac
Paul McCartney
Bruce Springsteen
Aerosmith
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
David Byrne (of The Talking Heads)
AC/DC
Elvis Costello
Black Sabbath
REM
Metallica
Iggy Pop (of The Stooges)
Alice Cooper
Slash (of Guns n Roses)
Public Enemy
Kiss
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Green Day
Journey
Bon Jovi
Janet Jackson
Nine Inch Nails

Im curious to go through the list and see how many RRHOF Ive interviewed.
majorjoe23 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 02:27 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
rbrown498's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2,609
Received 18 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Only three, all in the late '70s:

Billy Joel
James Taylor
Linda Ronstadt
rbrown498 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 04:20 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Apr 2005
Posts: 7,812
Likes: 0
Received 27 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Clapton
Earth, Wind, Fire
Deep Purple
Aerosmith
Lynyrd Skynyrd
ZZ Top
Queen
Kiss
McCartney
Pink Floyd
Who
Fleetwood Mac
Heart
Bob Seger
Eagles
Steve Miller
Journey
Black Sabbath
Van Halen
Yes
Genesis
Rush
Kinks
Cheap Trick
Mellencamp
Tom Petty
ELO
ACDC
Alice Cooper (solo)
rw2516 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 04:46 PM
  #17  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Jun 2004
Location: Netherlands
Posts: 909
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
James Brown
Jerry Lee Lewis
Paul McCartney (one part of the Beatles) - I think 4 times?
Bob Dylan
The Rolling Stones - I think 5 times?
Paul Simon
The Who
Van Morrison
Elton John - 2 times
Led Zeppelin
Neil Young - 2 times
Pink Floyd (without Roger Waters)
Fleetwood Mac
Santana
Eric Clapton - 2 times
Aerosmith - 2 times
Queen (with Adam Lambert)
AC/DC - I think 6 times?
Elvis Costello
The Police
Prince
ZZ Top
U2 - I think 3 times?
Black Sabbath - I think 5 times?
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sex Pistols
R.E.M. - I think 3 times?
Patti Smith
Metallica - honestly don't know, maybe 18 times?
The Stooges
Alice Cooper - I think 5 times?
Beastie Boys - I think 3 times?
Guns N' Roses - I think 15 times?
Red Hot Chili Peppers - I think 7 times?
Peter Gabriel
Kiss - 2 times
Green Day - I think 6 times?
Deep Purple
Pearl Jam - I think 8 times?
Bon Jovi - 2 times
The Cure - I think 5 times?
Def Leppard
Radiohead - must be more than 20 times?
Roxy Music - 2 times
Depeche Mode - I think 7 times?
Nine Inch Nails - must be more than 20 times?
The Black is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 08:55 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Michael Corvin's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: Louisville, KY
Posts: 59,916
Received 222 Likes on 163 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Elton John
Billy Joel
Buddy Guy
The Beach Boys
Pearl Jam
Metallica
Aerosmith
Michael Jackson
Kiss

I don't see too many shows, but I think that's a decent little list.
Michael Corvin is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-02-20, 09:11 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 24,356
Received 160 Likes on 113 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Bo Diddley 2 times
Bob Dylan (At Dylan and the Dead)
Grateful Dead 5 times
George Clinton and his band (Parliament-Funkadelic was inducted)
Ramones
Bill Monroe

I missed Queen because my dad didn't want to drive me into Atlanta. He felt sorry afterward.
I missed Tom Waits because I was twenty and poor, and I couldn't afford the $15.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-20, 04:22 AM
  #20  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 34,796
Received 139 Likes on 105 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Cheap Trick
Def Lepard
Guns N' Roses
Heart
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Billy Joel x2
Elton John x2
Journey
Metallica
Stevie Nicks

TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-20, 09:14 AM
  #21  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Lower Gum Curve
Posts: 19,205
Likes: 0
Received 17 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
In order of induction:

Rolling Stones
The Who
Billy Joel
AC/DC
Bob Seger
ZZ Top
Buddy Guy
Black Sabbath
Van Halen
Metallica
Alice Cooper
Rush
KISS
Joan Jett
Deep Purple
Yes
Bon Jovi
Def Leppard

Also Roger Waters solo
Last edited by Jason; 11-03-20 at 10:27 AM.
Jason is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-20, 09:16 AM
  #22  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Location: Michigan
Posts: 2,542
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
9- nowhere near as many as I'd have liked

Jerry Lee Lewis
Elton John
Fleetwood Mac
Billy Joel
Bruce Springsteen
Elvis Costello
The Police
Peter Gabriel
Bon Jovi
reverie is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-20, 10:06 AM
  #23  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 31,913
Received 468 Likes on 323 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Jerry Lee Lewis
The Beach Boys
from The Beatles... Paul McCartney (x 4), Ringo
Bob Dylan
The Rolling Stones
The Who
Elton John
Eric Clapton
from Pink Floyd... Roger Waters
from The Eagles... Joe Walsh
Fleetwood Mac (x 2... Stevie Nicks x 2)
Billy Joel (x 2)
Bruce Springsteen / E Street Band (x 25+)
Aerosmith
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (x 2)
from The Talking Heads... David Byrne (x 2)
from The Clash... Mick Jones
Elvis Costello
from The Police... Sting (x 2)
The Pretenders
U2
Patti Smith
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
John Mellencamp
Metallica
from Genesis... Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel
Red Hot Chili Peppers (x 4)
Hall & Oates
Green Day (x 2)
Jeff Lynne's ELO
Pearl Jam (x 2)
Bon Jovi (x 3)
The Cars
The Cure (x 2)
Depeche Mode
Nine Inch Nails (x 2)


I don't think much of the RRHOF or get why people take much stock in it.
Last edited by dex14; 11-03-20 at 10:14 AM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-20, 02:52 PM
  #24  
Challenge Guru & Comic Nerd
 
Trevor's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: spiritually, Minnesota
Posts: 35,548
Received 156 Likes on 115 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Zero, until Rick Springfield makes it in.
Trevor is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-20, 03:17 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Triangle, NC, USA
Posts: 8,975
Received 11 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Not many....most appear to be defunct in one way or the other before I was really able to go to concerts.

(Never saw Elton John - had tix to him this year before the world fell apart)
(Never saw Bowie - had tickets in 95 but my honeymoon collided with the date)
Elvis Costello
(Never saw Black Sabbath - had tix to a cancelled show - but have seen Ozzy a couple times)
Alice Cooper
(Never saw the Beastie Boys - we ALMOST had them and Rollins Band at my university, but someone was worried it would rain so they went to another school with indoor venue. It didn't rain.)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Kiss
Cheap Trick
Pearl Jam (they DID come to my uni, we signed them right before they exploded for Lolla 92; I chatted with Eddie Vedder about local restaurants without knowing who he was)
Def Leppard
Depeche Mode
Nine Inch Nails
tonyc3742 is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.