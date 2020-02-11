Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Out of curiosity, how many acts currently enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have YOU seen perform live?
For me, the count is 17 (below, alphabetically) but it should easily be in the 20s as soon as they get off their butts and get acts like Little Feat, Jetrho Tull, and others that I've seen but whose exclusion from the Hall is criminal.
1. Aerosmith (Riverbend (Cincy))
2. Allman Brothers Band (Cincy Gardens)
3. Bon Jovi ($10 tickets in Indy!)
4. James Brown (IU Bloomington)
5. Chicago (my first concert ever, Joplin)
6. Def Leppard (twice in Indy)
7. Bo Diddley (toured with BB King thru Dayton)
8. ELO (2018 Detroit and 2019 Nashville)
9. Buddy Guy (with BB King in Dayton on a different tour)
10. Hall & Oates (Cincy Gardens)
11. B.B. King (Dayton, Bloomington.... every single chance!)
12. John Mellencamp (IU Bloomington)
13. Steve Miller (Riverbend)
14. Rush (Market Square Arena, plus some rando venue in VA)
15. Van Halen (Cincy Gardens)
16. Yes (Nutter Center, Dayton)
17. Frank Zappa (Columbus O)
I'm using the "Performers" list, published here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o...Fame_inductees
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
68
Ray Charles
Bo Diddley
B.B. King
Roy Orbison
The Beach Boys
Bob Dylan
The Rolling Stones
The Kinks
The Who
The Byrds
John Lee Hooker
Etta James
Duane Eddy
Elton John
David Bowie
The Jackson 5 (The Jacksons)
Eagles
Santana
Paul McCartney
Del Shannon
Bruce Springsteen
Eric Clapton
Earth, Wind & Fire
Bonnie Raitt
Aerosmith
Michael Jackson
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Ramones
Talking Heads
The Clash
Elvis Costello & the Attractions
The Police
Jackson Browne
Prince
The Pretenders
U2
Miles Davis
Lynyrd Skynyrd
R.E.M.
Van Halen
Madonna
John Mellencamp
The Ventures
Metallica
Genesis
Alice Cooper
Guns N' Roses
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Heart
Public Enemy
Rush
Peter Gabriel
Hall & Oates
Nirvana
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Green Day
Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
Cheap Trick
Journey
Pearl Jam
The Cars
Dire Straits
The Cure
Def Leppard
Janet Jackson
The Zombies
Depeche Mode
The Doobie Brothers
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Chuck Berry
Fats Domino
Elvis Presley
Beach Boys
Elton John
Eagles
Santana
Paul McCartney
Aerosmith
Tom Petty
AC/DC
ZZ Top
Pretenders
Black Sabbath
Van Halen
Jeff Beck
Metallica
Alice Cooper
Guns N' Roses
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Heart
Hall & Oates
Joan Jett
Cheap Trick
Chicago
Deep Purple
Steve Miller
ELO
Journey
Yes
Bon Jovi
Def Leppard
Nine Inch Nails
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
You missed Elvis at UD Arena in '76!
I went because my mom won tickets from a radio station like an hour or two before showtime and she wasn't able to get a friend on short notice, had great seats. My sister and her future husband paid for tix and were way in the back (they didn't know we were there due to the timing).
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
I also missed the Who at the Coliseum on '79.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Havent been to a ton of concerts, but Ive surprisingly seen a lot of performers who are in the Hall of Fame.
Green Day
Paul McCartney
Pearl Jam
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Also have seen Eddie Vedder solo.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Beach Boys
Bob Dylan (twice)
The Rolling Stones (5 times, I think)
Elton John
Rod Stewart
Eagles (3 times)
Fleetwood Mac (first concert ever, about 4 times total)
Billy Joel (too many times to count)
Paul McCartney (3-4 times)
Bruce Springsteen (only twice, never comes to Vegas)
Eric Clapton
Bonnie Raitt
James Taylor (second concert ever, seen 3 times)
Aerosmith
Paul Simon
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Elvis Costello
The Police
Jackson Browne
Bob Seager
Buddy Guy
U2 (five times)
R.E.M
John Mellencamp
Guns N' Roses
Heart
Cheap Trick
Pearl Jam
Stevie Nicks
Also
John Fogerty of CCR
Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders
Phil Collins of Genesis
Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin
David Byrne of The Talking Heads
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Not many.
Elton John
The Beach Boys (With Brian. I'm not talking the Mike Love variety show.)
Jeff Beck
And some guys that are in the hall but whose bands aren't together anymore:
Roger Waters
David Gilmour
Robert Plant
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Never been a big conceret-goer, but I've seen these guys:
The Kinks
Simon and Garfunkel
The Who
Pink Floyd
Queen
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
13
Prince, many times. ( for those who never saw him live....I'm sorry)
Aerosmith
David Bowie
Janet Jackson
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Metallica
Bill Monroe
Nine Inch Nails
Pink Floyd
Public Enemy
Bonnie Raitt
U2
Van Halen
Honorable Mention...Phil Collins (but not Genesis)
We have tix for Billy Joel that was postponed due to COVID, rescheduled for the spring....so eventually I'll add him.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
BB King
Bob Dylan
Rod Stewart
Parliament-Funk
Eagles
Fleetwood Mac
Paul McCartney
Bruce Springsteen
Aerosmith
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
David Byrne (of The Talking Heads)
AC/DC
Elvis Costello
Black Sabbath
REM
Metallica
Iggy Pop (of The Stooges)
Alice Cooper
Slash (of Guns n Roses)
Public Enemy
Kiss
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
Green Day
Journey
Bon Jovi
Janet Jackson
Nine Inch Nails
Im curious to go through the list and see how many RRHOF Ive interviewed.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Clapton
Earth, Wind, Fire
Deep Purple
Aerosmith
Lynyrd Skynyrd
ZZ Top
Queen
Kiss
McCartney
Pink Floyd
Who
Fleetwood Mac
Heart
Bob Seger
Eagles
Steve Miller
Journey
Black Sabbath
Van Halen
Yes
Genesis
Rush
Kinks
Cheap Trick
Mellencamp
Tom Petty
ELO
ACDC
Alice Cooper (solo)
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
James Brown
Jerry Lee Lewis
Paul McCartney (one part of the Beatles) - I think 4 times?
Bob Dylan
The Rolling Stones - I think 5 times?
Paul Simon
The Who
Van Morrison
Elton John - 2 times
Led Zeppelin
Neil Young - 2 times
Pink Floyd (without Roger Waters)
Fleetwood Mac
Santana
Eric Clapton - 2 times
Aerosmith - 2 times
Queen (with Adam Lambert)
AC/DC - I think 6 times?
Elvis Costello
The Police
Prince
ZZ Top
U2 - I think 3 times?
Black Sabbath - I think 5 times?
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Sex Pistols
R.E.M. - I think 3 times?
Patti Smith
Metallica - honestly don't know, maybe 18 times?
The Stooges
Alice Cooper - I think 5 times?
Beastie Boys - I think 3 times?
Guns N' Roses - I think 15 times?
Red Hot Chili Peppers - I think 7 times?
Peter Gabriel
Kiss - 2 times
Green Day - I think 6 times?
Deep Purple
Pearl Jam - I think 8 times?
Bon Jovi - 2 times
The Cure - I think 5 times?
Def Leppard
Radiohead - must be more than 20 times?
Roxy Music - 2 times
Depeche Mode - I think 7 times?
Nine Inch Nails - must be more than 20 times?
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Elton John
Billy Joel
Buddy Guy
The Beach Boys
Pearl Jam
Metallica
Aerosmith
Michael Jackson
Kiss
I don't see too many shows, but I think that's a decent little list.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Bo Diddley 2 times
Bob Dylan (At Dylan and the Dead)
Grateful Dead 5 times
George Clinton and his band (Parliament-Funkadelic was inducted)
Ramones
Bill Monroe
I missed Queen because my dad didn't want to drive me into Atlanta. He felt sorry afterward.
I missed Tom Waits because I was twenty and poor, and I couldn't afford the $15.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Cheap Trick
Def Lepard
Guns N' Roses
Heart
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Billy Joel x2
Elton John x2
Journey
Metallica
Stevie Nicks
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
In order of induction:
Rolling Stones
The Who
Billy Joel
AC/DC
Bob Seger
ZZ Top
Buddy Guy
Black Sabbath
Van Halen
Metallica
Alice Cooper
Rush
KISS
Joan Jett
Deep Purple
Yes
Bon Jovi
Def Leppard
Also Roger Waters solo
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
9- nowhere near as many as I'd have liked
Jerry Lee Lewis
Elton John
Fleetwood Mac
Billy Joel
Bruce Springsteen
Elvis Costello
The Police
Peter Gabriel
Bon Jovi
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Jerry Lee Lewis
The Beach Boys
from The Beatles... Paul McCartney (x 4), Ringo
Bob Dylan
The Rolling Stones
The Who
Elton John
Eric Clapton
from Pink Floyd... Roger Waters
from The Eagles... Joe Walsh
Fleetwood Mac (x 2... Stevie Nicks x 2)
Billy Joel (x 2)
Bruce Springsteen / E Street Band (x 25+)
Aerosmith
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (x 2)
from The Talking Heads... David Byrne (x 2)
from The Clash... Mick Jones
Elvis Costello
from The Police... Sting (x 2)
The Pretenders
U2
Patti Smith
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
John Mellencamp
Metallica
from Genesis... Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel
Red Hot Chili Peppers (x 4)
Hall & Oates
Green Day (x 2)
Jeff Lynne's ELO
Pearl Jam (x 2)
Bon Jovi (x 3)
The Cars
The Cure (x 2)
Depeche Mode
Nine Inch Nails (x 2)
I don't think much of the RRHOF or get why people take much stock in it.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Zero, until Rick Springfield makes it in.
Re: Rock Hall of Fame - Who Have You Seen?
Not many....most appear to be defunct in one way or the other before I was really able to go to concerts.
(Never saw Elton John - had tix to him this year before the world fell apart)
(Never saw Bowie - had tickets in 95 but my honeymoon collided with the date)
Elvis Costello
(Never saw Black Sabbath - had tix to a cancelled show - but have seen Ozzy a couple times)
Alice Cooper
(Never saw the Beastie Boys - we ALMOST had them and Rollins Band at my university, but someone was worried it would rain so they went to another school with indoor venue. It didn't rain.)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Kiss
Cheap Trick
Pearl Jam (they DID come to my uni, we signed them right before they exploded for Lolla 92; I chatted with Eddie Vedder about local restaurants without knowing who he was)
Def Leppard
Depeche Mode
Nine Inch Nails
