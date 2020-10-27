DVD Talk Forum

Frampton & Doobie Bros....Clapton's "Let It Rain"

   
Frampton & Doobie Bros....Clapton's "Let It Rain"
Thought this was pretty good to at least put out there....guys might be up there in age but they sure can play and sing still....solid cover on "Let It Rain"....

