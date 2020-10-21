DVD Talk Forum

Phil Cambell and the Bastard Sons - We Are The Bastards

   
Phil Cambell and the Bastard Sons - We Are The Bastards
The new album from Phil Campbell (Motorhead) and the Bastard Sons (his 3 sons, plus a singer) comes out in November. Their first album, The Age of Absurdity was really good. Straightforward Hard Rock (and the occasional Metal riff here and there) with some great riffs and strong vocal melodies and chorus hooks.

The audio production on this thing sounds fantastic, and this song is just killer. It's 70's Hard Rock played with early 80's Metal intensity. It's NOT Metal, but it's really beefy Hard Rock.

This is going to be great!

Re: Phil Cambell and the Bastard Sons - We Are The Bastards
The first single/video from a month or so ago...


This one's a total burst of energy with some VERY tasty riffs. High quality Hard Rock.
