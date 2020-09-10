DVD Talk Forum

AD INFINITUM  Live in Cologne (Full Show) | Napalm Records

10-09-20, 12:23 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 5,601
Received 21 Likes on 18 Posts
AD INFINITUM  Live in Cologne (Full Show) | Napalm Records
I've been following Melissa Bonny's career for a while now (Rage of Light, Warkings, Evenmore).

This is technically their first show, which premiers in a few hours. They released their first album back in April and were originally scheduled to embark on a few tours, but Corona completed derailed those plans (just like everything else).

It's a free show on Napalm's channel, but they did post a paypal link in the video description for optional ticket donations (which go directly to the band).

For me, Monarchy is probably one of the best albums released during 2020.


