AD INFINITUM  Live in Cologne (Full Show) | Napalm Records

I've been following Melissa Bonny's career for a while now (Rage of Light, Warkings, Evenmore).



This is technically their first show, which premiers in a few hours. They released their first album back in April and were originally scheduled to embark on a few tours, but Corona completed derailed those plans (just like everything else).



It's a free show on Napalm's channel, but they did post a paypal link in the video description for optional ticket donations (which go directly to the band).



For me, Monarchy is probably one of the best albums released during 2020.





