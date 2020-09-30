DVD Talk Forum

Helen Reddy/Mac Davis RIP

Helen Reddy/Mac Davis RIP

   
09-30-20
Helen Reddy/Mac Davis RIP
Just read at the CNN website that both singers have passed away.

Didn't know that Mac Davis also wrote In the Ghetto(Elvis Presley hit song).
