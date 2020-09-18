Deftones - Ohms - 9/25/20
Deftones have announced their return. The band’s first new album in over three years is arriving next week. Ohms is the California rock band’s follow-up to their 2016 LP Gore. The record, made with producer/engineer Terry Date, arrives September 25 (via Warner).
Ohms:
01 Genesis
02 Ceremony
03 Urantia
04 Error
05 The Spell of Mathematics
06 Pompeji
07 This Link Is Dead
08 Radiant City
09 Headless
10 Ohms
