Deftones - Ohms - 9/25/20

Deftones have announced their return. The band’s first new album in over three years is arriving next week. Ohms is the California rock band’s follow-up to their 2016 LP Gore. The record, made with producer/engineer Terry Date, arrives September 25 (via Warner).01 Genesis02 Ceremony03 Urantia04 Error05 The Spell of Mathematics06 Pompeji07 This Link Is Dead08 Radiant City09 Headless10 Ohms