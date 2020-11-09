DVD Talk Forum

U2: All That You Can't Leave Behind (20th Anniversary) - October 30, 2020

   
U2: All That You Can't Leave Behind (20th Anniversary) - October 30, 2020
All That You Can't Leave Behind Turns 20

Island Records and UMC have announced the 20th Anniversary reissue of All That You Can't Leave Behind.

This multi-format anniversary edition release, featuring a brand new 12-track remaster of the record and a 51-track Super Deluxe box set, will be released on the actual date of the 20th anniversary, 30th October 2020.

The new remaster of the album is available as a 12-track version and includes an additional track 'The Ground Beneath Her Feet' in all formats.

An acoustic version of 'Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of' is released on the same day, with the brand new lyric video out today







Super Deluxe CD Box Set (Limited Edition):

5 CDs of remastered, live, rare and unreleased recordings housed in a triple gatefold folio with a 20 page 12 x 12 booklet.

CD1: All That You Cant Leave Behind  Newly remastered 12 track album, featuring the singles Beautiful Day, Stuck In A Moment You Cant Get Out Of, Elevation and Walk On, plus The Ground Beneath Her Feet.

CD2: B-Sides/Out-takes/Alternatives 9 track collection including Summer Rain, Stateless and Stuck In A Moment You Cant Get Out Of (Acoustic Version).

CDs 3 & 4: Elevation Live double-album  19 track set from Boston, 2001 featuring live versions of 7 tracks from the All That You Cant Leave Behind album, plus live favourites including Where The Streets Have No Name, With Or Without You, The Fly, Desire and Sunday Bloody Sunday. All tracks currently unavailable digitally, and previously unreleased as a live album.

CD 5: Remixes - 11 track collection featuring original remixes by DJs including Paul Van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold and Jon Carter, as well as 4 previously unreleased tracks from the U2 archive.

Plus: 32 page hardback book by long-time U2 collaborator Anton Corbijn featuring previously unseen photos

Double-sided poster

All housed in a bespoke 12 x 12 double-slipcase.




DISC NO:1
  1. Beautiful Day
  2. Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of
  3. Elevation
  4. Walk On
  5. Kite
  6. In A Little While
  7. Wild Honey
  8. Peace On Earth
  9. When I Look At The World
  10. New York
  11. Grace
  12. The Ground Beneath Her Feet
DISC NO:2
  1. Levitate
  2. Summer Rain
  3. Stateless
  4. Always
  5. Love You Like Mad
  6. Big Girls Are Best
  7. Dont Take Your Guns To Town
  8. Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of (Acoustic Version)
  9. Flower Child
DISC NO:3
  1. Elevation
  2. Beautiful Day
  3. Until The End Of The World
  4. Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of
  5. Kite
  6. Gone
  7. New York
  8. I Will Follow
  9. Sunday Bloody Sunday
DISC NO:4
  1. In A Little While
  2. Desire
  3. Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
  4. Bad/"40"
  5. Where The Streets Have No Name
  6. Bullet The Blue Sky
  7. With Or Without You
  8. The Fly
  9. Wake Up Dead Man
  10. Walk On
DISC NO:5
  1. Elevation (Paul Van Dyk Remix)
  2. Elevation (Influx Remix)
  3. New York (Carnegie's Deli Mix)
  4. New York (Superman Kicks Ativan Mix)
  5. Beautiful Day (Quincey and Sonance Remix)
  6. Beautiful Day (The Perfecto Mix)
  7. In A Little While (Nightmares On Wax Remix)
  8. Walk On (Wyclef Jean Remix)
  9. When I Look At The World (Picante Remix)
  10. Elevation (Quincey and Sonance Remix)





Deluxe 2CD Contents:
6 panel digisleeve with a 24 page booklet.

CD1: All That You Cant Leave Behind  Newly remastered 12 track album, featuring the singles Beautiful Day, Stuck In A Moment You Cant Get Out Of, Elevation and Walk On, plus The Ground Beneath Her Feet.

CD2: Elevation Live From Boston  13 track set from Boston, 2001 featuring live versions of tracks from the All That You Cant Leave Behind album, plus live favourites from the bands 1980s and 1990s catalogue. All tracks currently unavailable digitally, and previously unreleased as a live CD.

DISC NO:1
  1. Beautiful Day
  2. Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of
  3. Elevation
  4. Walk On
  5. Kite
  6. In A Little While
  7. Wild Honey
  8. Peace On Earth
  9. When I Look At The World
  10. New York
  11. Grace
  12. The Ground Beneath Her Feet
DISC NO:2
  1. Elevation
  2. Beautiful Day
  3. Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of
  4. Kite
  5. I Will Follow
  6. Sunday Bloody Sunday
  7. Desire
  8. Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
  9. Bad/"40"
  10. Where The Streets Have No Name
  11. With Or Without You
  12. The Fly
  13. Walk On


11 pieces of 12" black 180g vinyl featuring remastered, live, rare and unreleased
recordings.

LP 1 & 2: All That You Cant Leave Behind - Newly remastered double album, featuring the singles Beautiful Day, Stuck In A Moment You Cant Get Out Of, Elevation and Walk On, plus The Ground Beneath Her Feet. Comes with 20 page 12 x 12 booklet.

LP 3: B-Sides/Out-takes/Alternatives  9 track collection including Summer Rain, Stateless and Stuck In A Moment You Cant Get Out Of (Acoustic Version). Comes with 12 double-sided insert.

LP 4, 5 & 6: Elevation Live triple album  19 track set from Boston, 2001 featuring
live versions of 7 tracks from the All That You Cant Leave Behind album plus live favourites including Where The Streets Have No Name, With Or Without You, The Fly, Desire and Sunday Bloody Sunday. Comes with 12 double-sided insert in a gatefold sleeve. All tracks currently unavailable digitally, and previously unreleased as a live album.

12s 1-5: 5 x 12 remix singles, featuring original remixes by DJs including Paul Van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold and Jon Carter, as well as 4 previously unreleased tracks from the U2 archive.

Plus: 32 page hardback book by long-time U2 collaborator Anton Corbijn featuring previously unseen photos

Double-sided poster
Download card
All housed in a bespoke 12 x 12 double-slipcase.



Standard 2LP Contents:
Newly remastered double album, pressed on 180g black vinyl and cut across four
sides for the first time.

Comes with 20 page 12 x 12 booklet and download card.

DISC NO:1
  1. Beautiful Day
  2. Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of
  3. Elevation
  4. Walk On
  5. Kite
  6. In A Little While
DISC NO:2
  1. Wild Honey
  2. Peace On Earth
  3. When I Look At The World
  4. New York
  5. Grace
  6. The Ground Beneath Her Feet


All That You Can't Leave Behind on Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe in CD, Vinyl and Digital versions is out 30th October.

https://www.u2.com/music/Reissues/
Re: U2: All That You Can't Leave Behind (20th Anniversary) - October 30, 2020
The Ground Beneath Her Feet
Super Deluxe CD Box Set for me!
