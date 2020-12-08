Phil Collins in the Air Tonight back on the charts
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 14,064
Received 39 Likes on 37 Posts
Phil Collins in the Air Tonight back on the charts
Miami Vice helped break it and Mike Tyson brought it back for the Hangover and assumed it would have charted in 2009.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/11/enter...rnd/index.html
In the Air Tonight" has reentered the music charts nearly 40 years after its release. Phil Collins has the Williams brothers to thank.
Tim and Fred Williams, 22-year-old twins and YouTubers, recently filmed themselves listening to Collins' 1981 single for the first time. Their endearing reaction -- dropped jaws, smiling in disbelief when the drum solo drops -- seems to have revived the song's popularity.
As of Tuesday, "In the Air Tonight" is charting second on iTunes, just behind the days-old Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, "WAP."
"In the Air Tonight" never faded into obscurity -- that famous drum breakdown wouldn't go quietly -- but it hadn't exactly found a Gen Z audience. Unlike "Break My Stride," it hadn't achieved TikTok fame.
The siblings from Gary, Indiana, film themselves listening to classic artists for the first time and share the clips on YouTube. They've reacted to Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill and Dolly Parton (who delighted in their positive response to "Jolene").
Tim and Fred Williams, 22-year-old twins and YouTubers, recently filmed themselves listening to Collins' 1981 single for the first time. Their endearing reaction -- dropped jaws, smiling in disbelief when the drum solo drops -- seems to have revived the song's popularity.
As of Tuesday, "In the Air Tonight" is charting second on iTunes, just behind the days-old Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, "WAP."
"In the Air Tonight" never faded into obscurity -- that famous drum breakdown wouldn't go quietly -- but it hadn't exactly found a Gen Z audience. Unlike "Break My Stride," it hadn't achieved TikTok fame.
The siblings from Gary, Indiana, film themselves listening to classic artists for the first time and share the clips on YouTube. They've reacted to Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill and Dolly Parton (who delighted in their positive response to "Jolene").
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/11/enter...rnd/index.html
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off