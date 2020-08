Phil Collins in the Air Tonight back on the charts

Quote:

In the Air Tonight" has reentered the music charts nearly 40 years after its release. Phil Collins has the Williams brothers to thank. Tim and Fred Williams , 22-year-old twins and YouTubers, recently filmed themselves listening to Collins' 1981 single for the first time. Their endearing reaction -- dropped jaws, smiling in disbelief when the drum solo drops -- seems to have revived the song's popularity.As of Tuesday, "In the Air Tonight" is charting second on iTunes, just behind the days-old Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, "WAP." "In the Air Tonight" never faded into obscurity -- that famous drum breakdown wouldn't go quietly -- but it hadn't exactly found a Gen Z audience. Unlike "Break My Stride," it hadn't achieved TikTok fame.The siblings from Gary, Indiana, film themselves listening to classic artists for the first time and share the clips on YouTube. They've reacted to Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill and Dolly Parton (who delighted in their positive response to "Jolene" ).