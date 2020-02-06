DVD Talk Forum

Blackout Day

Music Talk

Old 06-02-20, 11:05 AM
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,169
Received 94 Likes on 72 Posts
Blackout Day
Can someone explain this?

Both of my daughters Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Im going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklins Amazing Grace its all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while were shut down really a helpful gesture?
Old 06-02-20, 11:40 AM
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,461
Received 36 Likes on 27 Posts
Re: Blackout Day
Originally Posted by Mabuse View Post
Can someone explain this?

Both of my daughters Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Im going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklins Amazing Grace its all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while were shut down really a helpful gesture?
It's not for you to say what is a helpful gesture or not. The people behind Blackout Tuesday have requested that you don't buy or sell anything on this day.
Old 06-02-20, 11:46 AM
DVD Talk Godfather
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: South Bay
Posts: 57,940
Received 46 Likes on 32 Posts
Re: Blackout Day
Not to get political here but it's a "Peaceful Protest" that people have been begging for...


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackout_Tuesday
