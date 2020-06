Blackout Day

Can someone explain this?



Both of my daughtersí Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Iím going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklinís Amazing Grace itís all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while weíre shut down really a helpful gesture?