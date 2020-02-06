Blackout Day

Both of my daughters Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Im going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklins Amazing Grace its all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while were shut down really a helpful gesture?