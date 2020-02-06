Blackout Day
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2006
Location: Conducting miss-aisle drills and listening to their rock n roll
Posts: 19,169
Received 94 Likes on 72 Posts
Blackout Day
Can someone explain this?
Both of my daughters Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Im going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklins Amazing Grace its all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while were shut down really a helpful gesture?
Both of my daughters Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Im going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklins Amazing Grace its all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while were shut down really a helpful gesture?
#2
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: Blackout Day
Can someone explain this?
Both of my daughters Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Im going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklins Amazing Grace its all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while were shut down really a helpful gesture?
Both of my daughters Zoom Internet dance classes are cancelled because of Blackout Day. So I thought,okay, with all that time Im going to sit them down and teach them about American music and the black contributions that make our music so good. But then I go to iTunes to buy Aretha Franklins Amazing Grace its all shut down for the day. Is stopping us from buying music while were shut down really a helpful gesture?
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Re: Blackout Day
Not to get political here but it's a "Peaceful Protest" that people have been begging for...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackout_Tuesday
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackout_Tuesday
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off