Best Endings
Love the endings to these songs/tracks. Any others like them?

LCD Soundsystem - All my Friends
Burial - Shell of Light
Beach Boys - I'm Waiting For the Day
Everything But The Girl - The Heart Remains a Child
Arcade Fire - Wake Up
