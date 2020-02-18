Best Endings
Best Endings
Love the endings to these songs/tracks. Any others like them?
LCD Soundsystem - All my Friends
Burial - Shell of Light
Beach Boys - I'm Waiting For the Day
Everything But The Girl - The Heart Remains a Child
Arcade Fire - Wake Up
