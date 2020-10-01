DVD Talk Forum

Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?

Music Talk

Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?

   
01-10-20, 12:51 AM
Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
With the turn of the decade, seeing many "best of 2000s" lists and opinions, I thought this might be interesting. Maybe your opinion will have someone give your favorite a listen. The 1800's will have the most to draw upon...Maybe it's a stupid thread

1. Mozart
2. Beethoven
3. Tchaikovskyi
4. Bach
5. Arthur Sullivan
6. Richard Wagner
7. Chopin
8. Haydn
9. Brahms
10. Bizet
01-10-20, 11:55 AM
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
I'm partial to Chopin and Liszt.
01-10-20, 12:06 PM
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
Liszt needs to be on any list.
01-10-20, 01:18 PM
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
Sounds like a credit score app.
01-10-20, 01:26 PM
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
Originally Posted by JackoOnHisBacko
I'm partial to Chopin and Liszt.
Agreed. Ive got my Chopin Liszt right here. I need milk, eggs, and fabric softener.
01-10-20, 03:58 PM
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
This thread is Mohr than I can Handel - I'm going into Haydn.
01-10-20, 04:08 PM
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
Beethoven's favorite works include Mozart's 'Requiem', Handal's 'Messiah', and Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet'.
01-10-20, 04:30 PM
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
I'm far from an authority on classical music even though I grew up surrounded by it, but I'm very fond of the two Schus, Schubert and Schumann, particularly the former. Schubert is responsible for a number of the most moving piano sonatas ever composed.
