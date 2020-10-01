Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Denver freakin' Colorado
Posts: 8,559
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
With the turn of the decade, seeing many "best of 2000s" lists and opinions, I thought this might be interesting. Maybe your opinion will have someone give your favorite a listen. The 1800's will have the most to draw upon...Maybe it's a stupid thread
1. Mozart
2. Beethoven
3. Tchaikovskyi
4. Bach
5. Arthur Sullivan
6. Richard Wagner
7. Chopin
8. Haydn
9. Brahms
10. Bizet
1. Mozart
2. Beethoven
3. Tchaikovskyi
4. Bach
5. Arthur Sullivan
6. Richard Wagner
7. Chopin
8. Haydn
9. Brahms
10. Bizet
#5
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,154
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 7 Posts
#8
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Greatest Musicians or Composers before 1900?
I'm far from an authority on classical music even though I grew up surrounded by it, but I'm very fond of the two Schus, Schubert and Schumann, particularly the former. Schubert is responsible for a number of the most moving piano sonatas ever composed.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off