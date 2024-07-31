View Poll Results: What kills your interest in a movie that you initially had interest in?
Poor box office
0
0%
Poor Rotten Tomatoes scores (critics and audience)
0
0%
Poor reviews from movie critics or pundits you follow
25.00%
Lack of buzz (heard no excitement about it)
50.00%
Other
50.00%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll
What kills your interest in a movie that you initially had interest in?
What kills your interest in a movie that you initially had interest in?
So what kills your interest in a movie the most after seeing a trailer or reading a description and initially being interested in it?
I know there are too many movies to keep up with and you can't or don't have time to see them all. So what would kill your interest in it after being initially interested?
This is a multiple pick poll
I know a lot of you didn't see Horizon and it's done poorly at the box office. I still wanted to see it because I'm a fan of the big screen Western and made the time investment. But most of the time, a 3 hour movie with bad reviews would automatically kill my interest.
Re: What kills your interest in a movie that you initially had interest in?
Probably lack of buzz. Not because I don't still want to see it, but more because it likely had a short theater run that I missed. And then I just forget about it and don't notice when it comes to streaming.
Re: What kills your interest in a movie that you initially had interest in?
Unnecessary length. Horizon, Rebel Moon, some MCU films, etc. Very few stories deserve a 2.5+ hour run time and I don't have patience for filler these days. I know it's against his vision, but if Horizen was a tight 100-110 min complete story, I'd be vastly more interested in seeing it. Same with Rebel Moon. I'd watch a cheesy SW clone if it was only 90 minutes and told a complete story.
Reviews don't sway me since some of my favorites were BO bombs with bad reviews.
