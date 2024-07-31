What kills your interest in a movie that you initially had interest in?

So what kills your interest in a movie the most after seeing a trailer or reading a description and initially being interested in it?



I know there are too many movies to keep up with and you can't or don't have time to see them all. So what would kill your interest in it after being initially interested?



This is a multiple pick poll



I know a lot of you didn't see Horizon and it's done poorly at the box office. I still wanted to see it because I'm a fan of the big screen Western and made the time investment. But most of the time, a 3 hour movie with bad reviews would automatically kill my interest.