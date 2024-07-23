Re: How much will Deadpool & Wolverine make opening weekend?

I'll just pop this is in here that AL Roker said this was the best movie he's seen since the pandemic, better than TG: Maverick



Usually, I think the hype about interest in a movie and the quality of a movie before it opens is just that --hype. But I think people of all ages are interested in this, and if they hear it is worth going to the theater for it, watch out. I voted $150 million +