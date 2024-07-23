View Poll Results: How much will Deadpool & Wolverine make opening weekend?
$50-$75m
0
0%
$75-$100m
0
0%
$100-$150m
25.00%
> $150m
62.50%
Other...
12.50%
What, are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 8. You may not vote on this poll
#1
I say about $150m. Domestically.
#2
I'll just pop this is in here that AL Roker said this was the best movie he's seen since the pandemic, better than TG: Maverick
Usually, I think the hype about interest in a movie and the quality of a movie before it opens is just that --hype. But I think people of all ages are interested in this, and if they hear it is worth going to the theater for it, watch out. I voted $150 million +
#4
Other: A bunch.
