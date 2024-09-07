Help with a (TV?) movie title - time traveling woman, car accident
Help with a (TV?) movie title - time traveling woman, car accident
I am trying to remember the name of a movie I saw on TV somewhere around 1986-87. I am almost certain it is a TV movie, and the few details I can remember are a time-traveling woman who pairs up with a man who lost his family in a car accident. I distinctly remember the end of the movie:
Any ideas?
Spoiler:
The woman sends the man back in time to the moment before the car accident occurs, and he is able to grab the steering wheel and avoid it, sparing his family. His wife then says something to the effect of, "It's almost as if you knew."
