Martin Mull Dead at 80
https://www.tmz.com/2024/06/28/martin-mull-dead-dies/
So many fun movies I enjoy to this day. On top of that list is probably 'Take This Job and Shove It' along with 'Ski Patrol'
Thats sad news. He seemed to be a staple of 80s movies. Hell probably be most remembered for Clue.
Looks like he spent the last 30 years guest starring in a shit ton of TV series
We love Martin Mull. Clue is the greatest.
RIP Just rewatched Clue this past weekend.
