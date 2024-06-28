DVD Talk Forum

Martin Mull Dead at 80

Movie Talk

Martin Mull Dead at 80

   
06-28-24, 07:54 PM
Martin Mull Dead at 80
https://www.tmz.com/2024/06/28/martin-mull-dead-dies/

So many fun movies I enjoy to this day. On top of that list is probably 'Take This Job and Shove It' along with 'Ski Patrol'
06-28-24, 08:11 PM
Re: Martin Mull Dead at 80
Thats sad news. He seemed to be a staple of 80s movies. Hell probably be most remembered for Clue.

Looks like he spent the last 30 years guest starring in a shit ton of TV series
06-28-24, 08:12 PM
Re: Martin Mull Dead at 80
We love Martin Mull. Clue is the greatest.
06-28-24, 08:14 PM
Re: Martin Mull Dead at 80
RIP Just rewatched Clue this past weekend.
Movie Talk

