DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

How do you define "blockbuster"?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

How do you define "blockbuster"?

   
Old 06-10-24, 12:31 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2022
Posts: 746
Received 141 Likes on 105 Posts
How do you define "blockbuster"?
This question popped into my head while reading another thread wherein two movies were called blockbusters. This surprised me, as I couldn't recall either being too successful.

So, assuming a film is released in theaters and isn't a streaming-only situation where the "true" viewership will never be known, where is the line between Blockbuster and Non-Blockbuster? I'm not even sure $200M gets you there with inflation, but maybe it's enough?
HeIsTheZissou is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-24, 12:40 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,590
Received 373 Likes on 285 Posts
Re: How do you define "blockbuster"?
Revenue is at least double the film's budget (including marketing) + pop culture water cooler talk = my definition of a blockbuster

For example (and I dislike the movie) - Napoleon Dynamite
  • $400,000 budget (from Box Office Mojo, probably doesn't include marketing costs)
  • $46,118,097 Worldwide Gross
  • Definitely had pop culture water cooler talk back in 2004

MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-24, 12:45 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 13,263
Received 1,127 Likes on 816 Posts
Re: How do you define "blockbuster"?
$300,000,000 @ US domestic box office
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-24, 12:55 PM
  #4  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 3,064
Received 1,099 Likes on 638 Posts
Re: How do you define "blockbuster"?
Blockbusters are a state of mind
-Barbie: intended, successful blockbuster
-Furiosa: intended, but failed (in terms of revenue) blockbuster
-Paranormal Activity: surprise blockbuster

It's a combination of studio intention as a tentpole, in-theater gross, and cultural cache
IBJoel is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-24, 01:41 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,310
Received 777 Likes on 560 Posts
Re: How do you define "blockbuster"?
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
$300,000,000 @ US domestic box office
What if the movie cost $350M to make and market and isn't China friendly?
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-10-24, 01:56 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,404
Received 1,041 Likes on 825 Posts
Re: How do you define "blockbuster"?
Blockbuster meant actual lines, so I'll go with actual lines.
RichC2 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.