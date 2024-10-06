How do you define "blockbuster"?

This question popped into my head while reading another thread wherein two movies were called blockbusters. This surprised me, as I couldn't recall either being too successful.



So, assuming a film is released in theaters and isn't a streaming-only situation where the "true" viewership will never be known, where is the line between Blockbuster and Non-Blockbuster? I'm not even sure $200M gets you there with inflation, but maybe it's enough?