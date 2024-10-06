How do you define "blockbuster"?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
How do you define "blockbuster"?
This question popped into my head while reading another thread wherein two movies were called blockbusters. This surprised me, as I couldn't recall either being too successful.
So, assuming a film is released in theaters and isn't a streaming-only situation where the "true" viewership will never be known, where is the line between Blockbuster and Non-Blockbuster? I'm not even sure $200M gets you there with inflation, but maybe it's enough?
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 5,590
Received 373 Likes on 285 Posts
Revenue is at least double the film's budget (including marketing) + pop culture water cooler talk = my definition of a blockbuster
For example (and I dislike the movie) - Napoleon Dynamite
- $400,000 budget (from Box Office Mojo, probably doesn't include marketing costs)
- $46,118,097 Worldwide Gross
- Definitely had pop culture water cooler talk back in 2004
#4
Administrator
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 3,064
Received 1,099 Likes on 638 Posts
Blockbusters are a state of mind
-Barbie: intended, successful blockbuster
-Furiosa: intended, but failed (in terms of revenue) blockbuster
-Paranormal Activity: surprise blockbuster
It's a combination of studio intention as a tentpole, in-theater gross, and cultural cache
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,310
Received 777 Likes on 560 Posts
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,404
Received 1,041 Likes on 825 Posts
Blockbuster meant actual lines, so I'll go with actual lines.
