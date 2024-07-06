Re: Paid off studio shills -- Is this a real thing or an urban legend?

One of the tech reviewers I watch did a good video on the topic of sponsored content and other types of paid promotion that falls under the radar because most YouTubers do not properly disclose anything because they simply dont have to do much beyond a bare minimum.



But the same applies to movie reviews and theme park vlogs and video game streamers and so on. Theres contracts where they have to use very specific language, or cant talk about certain negative things, otherwise the flow of free stuff gets cut off. That doesnt apply to everyone, but all but a few influencers are immune to taking some kind of free stuff or accommodations or other perks with the expectation that theyll give an honest take as long as they dont shit on the movie/product/content theyre trying to sell you. Theyre not always being paid hard cash, but getting free trips and swag helps to make it easier to grow their brand and sell more ads on their channels.



On the topic of movies, i feel like this stuff is probably less common these days than any other medium. Maybe that well has dried up, but I stopped watching reviews a few years back when I realized most of them were little more than 10-minute plot summaries and the vfx were good/bad level of examination.

As cringe as they can be (and I assure you, many are super cringe), at least a more thoughtful video essay which usually is more akin to classic reviews, has something to say.