RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
https://variety.com/2024/film/obitua...me-1236015338/
Wow this is unexpected and 53 is fairly young. Apparently he had cancer.
Morgan Spurlock, a documentary filmmaker who captured his own psychological and physical symptoms from eating McDonald’s every day for a month in the Oscar-nominated 2004 feature “Super Size Me,” died Thursday in upstate New York due to complications of cancer. He was 53.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
Yeah that sucks, 53 is way too young.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
RIP
That is a shock
He made entertaining docs
He had a show on FX called 30 Days which was pretty good and one episode he stayed in a prison.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
It was revealed Super Size Me was fake as he was drinking the whole time through his "Experiment". I like his documentary "Mansome" as he tackled the subject of male beauty standards.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
Wow that is a shock. He did some good stuff. Yeah I remember 30 Days. That was pretty interesting. I remember feeling really sorry for his girlfriend.
