RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)

   
RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
https://variety.com/2024/film/obitua...me-1236015338/

Morgan Spurlock, a documentary filmmaker who captured his own psychological and physical symptoms from eating McDonald’s every day for a month in the Oscar-nominated 2004 feature “Super Size Me,” died Thursday in upstate New York due to complications of cancer. He was 53.


Wow this is unexpected and 53 is fairly young. Apparently he had cancer.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
Yeah that sucks, 53 is way too young.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
RIP

That is a shock

He made entertaining docs


He had a show on FX called 30 Days which was pretty good and one episode he stayed in a prison.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
It was revealed Super Size Me was fake as he was drinking the whole time through his "Experiment". I like his documentary "Mansome" as he tackled the subject of male beauty standards.
Re: RIP Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me)
Wow that is a shock. He did some good stuff. Yeah I remember 30 Days. That was pretty interesting. I remember feeling really sorry for his girlfriend.
