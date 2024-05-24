Reagan (2024, D: McNamara) S: Dennis Quaid Bio of Ronald Reagan
This was filmed 4 years ago during the height of Covid. Coming out August 30.
The director, Sean McNamara, mostly does TV and directed Quaids Amazon movie On a Wing and a Prayer
Starring:
Dennis Quaid
Mena Suvari
Penelope Ann Miller
C. Thomas Howell
Xander Berkeley
Robert Davi
Jon Voight
Justin Chatwin
