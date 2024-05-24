DVD Talk Forum

Reagan (2024, D: McNamara)  S: Dennis Quaid  Bio of Ronald Reagan

Reagan (2024, D: McNamara)  S: Dennis Quaid  Bio of Ronald Reagan



This was filmed 4 years ago during the height of Covid. Coming out August 30.

The director, Sean McNamara, mostly does TV and directed Quaids Amazon movie On a Wing and a Prayer

Starring:
Dennis Quaid
Mena Suvari
Penelope Ann Miller
C. Thomas Howell
Xander Berkeley
Robert Davi
Jon Voight
Justin Chatwin

