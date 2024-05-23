View Poll Results: What did you think of Furiosa?
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
No interest
0
0%
Have watched the series, but I hate prequels
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024, D: G. Miller) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,275
Received 3,727 Likes on 2,675 Posts
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024, D: G. Miller) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home.
Running Time= 148 minutes
Rated: R
RT Score: 88%
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/furiosa_a_mad_max_saga
Seeing this tonight at 6pm in Dolby
So far, this is the 3rd "Summer movie" All have been well reviewed.
One barely had any interest in this forum and has been labeled a "bomb" and is now on PVOD
The second has done pretty well so far at the box office.
#2
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 4,740
Received 481 Likes on 332 Posts
Re: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024, D: G. Miller) -- The Spoiler-Filled Reviews Thread
6:50p tonight on IMAX. Can't wait.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off