BRATS (2024, W/D: Andrew McCarthy) -- Documentary movie on "The Brat Pack" -- Hulu -- 6/13/24
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,261
Received 3,717 Likes on 2,671 Posts
BRATS (2024, W/D: Andrew McCarthy) -- Documentary movie on "The Brat Pack" -- Hulu -- 6/13/24
In the 1980s, everybody wanted to be in the Brat Pack. Except them. Director Andrew McCarthy reunites with Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, and more for the original documentary BRATS streaming June 13, only on Hulu.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off