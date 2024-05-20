The Substance (2024, D: Fargeat) S: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,296
Likes: 0
Received 4,682 Likes on 3,170 Posts
The Substance (2024, D: Fargeat) S: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid
Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?
You. Only better in every way.
You've got to try this new product.
It changed my life.
THE SUBSTANCE.
A spine-tingling new film from Coralie Fargeat, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. A MUBI Release.
Premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Coming soon to the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, Netherlands, India & more.
You. Only better in every way.
You've got to try this new product.
It changed my life.
THE SUBSTANCE.
A spine-tingling new film from Coralie Fargeat, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. A MUBI Release.
Premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Coming soon to the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, Netherlands, India & more.
Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_substance
This one seems to the the talk of Cannes at the moment.
Interestingly, from the comments I've seen on Twitter, it seems very divided between male and female reaction.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off