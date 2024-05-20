The Substance (2024, D: Fargeat) S: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid

Quote:

Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?

You. Only better in every way.

You've got to try this new product.

It changed my life.



THE SUBSTANCE.



A spine-tingling new film from Coralie Fargeat, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. A MUBI Release.



Premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Coming soon to the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, Netherlands, India & more.