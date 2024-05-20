DVD Talk Forum

The Substance (2024, D: Fargeat) S: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid

Movie Talk

The Substance (2024, D: Fargeat) S: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid

   
The Substance (2024, D: Fargeat) S: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid
Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?
You. Only better in every way.
You've got to try this new product.
It changed my life.

THE SUBSTANCE.

A spine-tingling new film from Coralie Fargeat, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. A MUBI Release.

Premiering at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Coming soon to the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, Netherlands, India & more.
Fargeat's follow to her fantastic film Revenge.

Reviews: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_substance

This one seems to the the talk of Cannes at the moment.
Interestingly, from the comments I've seen on Twitter, it seems very divided between male and female reaction.
