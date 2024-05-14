DVD Talk Forum

Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal

   
05-14-24, 09:35 AM
dex14
 
Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel.

05-14-24, 09:36 AM
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal, Bro Actor.

Didn't really see that one coming.
05-14-24, 09:37 AM
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
I have yet to watch the new Road House but please put the next movie in theaters.
05-14-24, 09:59 AM
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
Probably should just rename it Dalton.
05-14-24, 10:24 AM
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
NO thanks...
05-14-24, 10:24 AM
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
They left the first movie open for a sequel so I guess it makes sense.

I assume the logical bad guy would be Brandts father. If I recall, his character was talked about but never seen.
