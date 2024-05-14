Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 45,215
Likes: 0
Received 4,652 Likes on 3,148 Posts
Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,352
Received 1,028 Likes on 815 Posts
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal, Bro Actor.
Didn't really see that one coming.
Didn't really see that one coming.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 10,673
Received 429 Likes on 310 Posts
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
I have yet to watch the new Road House but please put the next movie in theaters.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 34,150
Received 742 Likes on 544 Posts
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
Probably should just rename it Dalton.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 27,472
Received 3,262 Likes on 2,099 Posts
Re: Road House 2 - S: Gyllenhaal
They left the first movie open for a sequel so I guess it makes sense.
I assume the logical bad guy would be Brandts father. If I recall, his character was talked about but never seen.
I assume the logical bad guy would be Brandts father. If I recall, his character was talked about but never seen.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off