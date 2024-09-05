DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Bad actors?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Bad actors?

   
Old 05-09-24, 05:03 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,564
Received 938 Likes on 786 Posts
Bad actors?
Call ‘em out. Who are some bad actors?

im watching Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and seeing this Lucas Black, he’s just terrible. Stiff as a board and looks bored. Is boring. I had to put subs on bc I couldn’t understand his stupid southern drawl.

I’m sure many others…

who are just the worst?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-24, 05:12 PM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,564
Received 938 Likes on 786 Posts
Re: Bad actors?
Sam Worthington is another cringe inducer.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-24, 05:16 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 4,260
Received 223 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: Bad actors?
Vin Diesel

Steven Seagal

Gal Gadot
Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-09-24, 05:36 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 7,378
Received 560 Likes on 350 Posts
Re: Bad actors?
This thread should be named after Casper Van Dien.
stvn1974 is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Kurt D (05-09-24)
Old 05-09-24, 05:45 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer/Moderator
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Posts: 14,539
Received 1,864 Likes on 1,247 Posts
Re: Bad actors?
Charlie Hunam (I think I've only seen him in Pacific Rim though.)
Kurt D is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
MaXXXine (2024, D: Ti West) -- X sequel -- S: Mia Goth

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.