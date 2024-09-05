Bad actors?
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Bad actors?
Call ‘em out. Who are some bad actors?
im watching Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and seeing this Lucas Black, he’s just terrible. Stiff as a board and looks bored. Is boring. I had to put subs on bc I couldn’t understand his stupid southern drawl.
I’m sure many others…
who are just the worst?
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Re: Bad actors?
Sam Worthington is another cringe inducer.
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Formerly known as L. Ron zyzzle - On a cloud of Judgement
Re: Bad actors?
Charlie Hunam (I think I've only seen him in Pacific Rim though.)
