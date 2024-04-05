DVD Talk Forum

Old 05-04-24, 08:46 AM
May the 4th be with you
Corny I know but a good chance to watch the original trilogy. The fan made Despecialized versions of course.

I'm sure I saw them in a theater but I have no memory. I do remember seeing the "updated" versions in a theater with my 10 year old son. We had fun, how about you?
Old 05-04-24, 09:13 AM
Re: May the 4th be with you
I remember the excitement when the special editions first came out. Sadly, I never got to see my favorite, ESB, on the big screen. Had to wait for VHS.
Old 05-04-24, 09:43 AM
Re: May the 4th be with you
"And also with you."
Old 05-04-24, 11:15 AM
Re: May the 4th be with you
Always.


Still have never had a chance to see the “de-specialized editions.” Would love to! I did find the official DVD copies with the original cuts and I still have several VHS versions. Contemplating buying an 8mm version, but can’t bring myself to spend $40 on a kitschy shelf piece.
Old 05-04-24, 11:18 AM
Re: May the 4th be with you
Star Wars was the very first movie I saw in the theaters as a kid. In line opening night for Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. I have the original trilogy sourced from the Laserdiscs... I played those discs to death!


Old 05-04-24, 12:03 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you
So which is it after May 4th - revenge of the fifth or sixth?
Old 05-04-24, 12:19 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you
i just did all nine films so i'm set for awhile, but i will watch that new Disney animated series.
Old 05-04-24, 04:56 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you
I don't like this "holiday" because May 4th was always a day for me to wear my Kent State shirt.
Old 05-04-24, 07:01 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
I don't like this "holiday" because May 4th was always a day for me to wear my Kent State shirt.
The National Guard shot first!

Old 05-04-24, 07:28 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you
I will probably start Phantom Menace in a few and quickly regret it and all my other life choices, including never making it to Tosche Station.
Old 05-04-24, 09:59 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you
Originally Posted by Kurt D
I will probably start Phantom Menace in a few and quickly regret it and all my other life choices, including never making it to Tosche Station.
Don't waste your time. They're all out of power converters.
Old 05-04-24, 11:30 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you
Originally Posted by RocShemp
Don't waste your time. They're all out of power converters.
Damn it!
Old 05-04-24, 11:55 PM
Re: May the 4th be with you


Old 05-05-24, 12:21 AM
Re: May the 4th be with you
How many days after May the 4th is it OK for me to leave up my Star Wars tree and outdoor lights?
