May the 4th be with you
Corny I know but a good chance to watch the original trilogy. The fan made Despecialized versions of course.
I'm sure I saw them in a theater but I have no memory. I do remember seeing the "updated" versions in a theater with my 10 year old son. We had fun, how about you?
I remember the excitement when the special editions first came out. Sadly, I never got to see my favorite, ESB, on the big screen. Had to wait for VHS.
"And also with you."
Always.
Still have never had a chance to see the “de-specialized editions.” Would love to! I did find the official DVD copies with the original cuts and I still have several VHS versions. Contemplating buying an 8mm version, but can’t bring myself to spend $40 on a kitschy shelf piece.
Star Wars was the very first movie I saw in the theaters as a kid. In line opening night for Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. I have the original trilogy sourced from the Laserdiscs... I played those discs to death!
So which is it after May 4th - revenge of the fifth or sixth?
i just did all nine films so i'm set for awhile, but i will watch that new Disney animated series.
I will probably start Phantom Menace in a few and quickly regret it and all my other life choices, including never making it to Tosche Station.
