Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester

Movie Talk

Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester

   
Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester



Academy Award® winner* Jon Voight (COMING HOME), Marton Csokas (THE EQUALIZER), and Rhona Mitra (UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS) star in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. Former President Wainwright (Voight), haunted by dreams of an assassination plot, discovers a conspiracy to discredit his presidency as part of an international scheme. With his trusted advisor, they embark on a mission to uncover the truth, navigating a dangerous path that could expose a global crisis, all while fighting to restore his legacy.

Featuring: Jon Voight, Marton Csokas, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester, Sean Maguire, & more!

See Shadow Land in select theatres May 31, 2024 and available to buy on digital June 4, 2024



Strike Back reunion!!!
Re: Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester
Well, Jon Voight and conspiracies do go together.

And its from the director of AIR FORCE ONE DOWN, for what thats worth.

I looked him up on IMDb and he apparently has three more films in post production (none with names I recognize), plus another completed one called JADE with Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos and some new-ish (possible?) martial arts star named Shaina West. The guys clearly a low-budget factory unto himself.
