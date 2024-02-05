Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 79,099
Received 3,679 Likes on 2,646 Posts
Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester
Academy Award® winner* Jon Voight (COMING HOME), Marton Csokas (THE EQUALIZER), and Rhona Mitra (UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS) star in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. Former President Wainwright (Voight), haunted by dreams of an assassination plot, discovers a conspiracy to discredit his presidency as part of an international scheme. With his trusted advisor, they embark on a mission to uncover the truth, navigating a dangerous path that could expose a global crisis, all while fighting to restore his legacy.
Featuring: Jon Voight, Marton Csokas, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester, Sean Maguire, & more!
See Shadow Land in select theatres May 31, 2024 and available to buy on digital June 4, 2024
Strike Back reunion!!!
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,736
Received 631 Likes on 465 Posts
Re: Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester
Well, Jon Voight and conspiracies do go together.
And its from the director of AIR FORCE ONE DOWN, for what thats worth.
I looked him up on IMDb and he apparently has three more films in post production (none with names I recognize), plus another completed one called JADE with Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos and some new-ish (possible?) martial arts star named Shaina West. The guys clearly a low-budget factory unto himself.
And its from the director of AIR FORCE ONE DOWN, for what thats worth.
I looked him up on IMDb and he apparently has three more films in post production (none with names I recognize), plus another completed one called JADE with Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos and some new-ish (possible?) martial arts star named Shaina West. The guys clearly a low-budget factory unto himself.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off