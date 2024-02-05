Shadow Land (2024, D: Bamford) -- S: Jon Voight, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester

Quote:



Academy Award® winner* Jon Voight (COMING HOME), Marton Csokas (THE EQUALIZER), and Rhona Mitra (UNDERWORLD: RISE OF THE LYCANS) star in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. Former President Wainwright (Voight), haunted by dreams of an assassination plot, discovers a conspiracy to discredit his presidency as part of an international scheme. With his trusted advisor, they embark on a mission to uncover the truth, navigating a dangerous path that could expose a global crisis, all while fighting to restore his legacy.



Featuring: Jon Voight, Marton Csokas, Rhona Mitra, Philip Winchester, Sean Maguire, & more!



See Shadow Land in select theatres May 31, 2024 and available to buy on digital June 4, 2024



