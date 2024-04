The Stranger (W/D: Veena Sud) S: Maika Monroe, Dane DeHaan

Quote:

Someone’s about to get a bad rating...

The Stranger streams on Hulu April 15.



Starring breakout scream queen Maika Monroe, Dane Dehaan, & Avan Jogia, The Stranger takes you on an edge-of-your-seat ride as rideshare driver Clare (Monroe) goes through a 12-hour fight for survival when she picks up Carl (DeHaan), a passenger who becomes her worst nightmare. An escalating journey that underscores the power of justified female rage and vengeance