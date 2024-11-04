Scary Movie -- new movie in the works
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,966
Likes: 0
Received 4,538 Likes on 3,080 Posts
Scary Movie -- new movie in the works
The Miramax label at Paramount under new boss Jonathan Glickman is getting back into the Scary Movie business with a new movie that will go into production this year for theatrical release in 2025.
This news was made official before Paramounts CinemaCon presentation this AM.
Dimension Films, a former genre label of Miramax, originally released the Scary Movie comedies during the early aughts grossing north of $896M through five movies.
The original movie was directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, and co-written by his brothers Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans as well as Buddy Johnson. The Scream and horror movie comedy satire in the spirit of Airplane! launched Anna Faris into stardom, opening to $42.3M and in July of 2000, and finaling at $157M domestic, and $278M global.
They need to bring back Ferris and King.
It would be funny if they cast Melissa Barrera.
