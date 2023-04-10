The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham

Quote:



Expose the corruption. Protect the hive.



directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham. Only in theaters January 12.



In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Directed By: David Ayer Starring: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, with Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons Written By: Kurt Wimmer



