The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 76,238
Received 3,031 Likes on 2,210 Posts
The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
Expose the corruption. Protect the hive.
directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham. Only in theaters January 12.
In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.” Directed By: David Ayer Starring: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, with Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons Written By: Kurt Wimmer
Basically a Red Band trailer and it shows a lot.
Statham is a busy guy. 3 movies out in about 6 months.
Last edited by DJariya; 10-04-23 at 01:32 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Los Angeles
Posts: 37,487
Received 1,059 Likes on 815 Posts
Re: The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
David Ayer and Kurt Wimmer doing a film -- should be action packed to say the least.
#3
Re: The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
One of those trailers I stopped in the middle, since it seems to show the movie. Looks like one of the better better Statham vehicles.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 33,581
Received 605 Likes on 439 Posts
Re: The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
Jason Wick. I'm down.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 38,508
Received 416 Likes on 321 Posts
Re: The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
Yeah, this looks fun. But I agree the trailer shows too much. It's not a new problem, but it seems to have gotten much worse recently.
#6
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Western N.Y.
Posts: 7,016
Received 148 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
I can't believe I'm going to say this, but.....this looks great and like it will be a lot of fun.
#7
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: The Beekeeper (2024, D: Ayer) -- S: Jason Statham
I guess I wasn't paying close attention to the trailer. It was only on the 2nd watch that I realized that he is not a literal beekeeper getting revenge for his scammed elderly neighbor. It still looks ridiculous.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off