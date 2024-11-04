DVD Talk Forum

Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie announced

   
04-11-24, 01:20 PM
DVD Talk God
Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie announced


For those who are unaware, this was teased at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in a post credit scene.
04-11-24, 01:26 PM
Moderator
 
Re: Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover movie announced
Well, that's the only way I'm going to see a Transformers movie again, so I'm in.
Movie Talk

