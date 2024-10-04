Warfare (D: Mendoza & Garland)
Warfare (D: Mendoza & Garland)
EXCLUSIVE: Noah Centineo, Taylor John Smith, Adain Bradley, Michael Gandolfini, Henrique Zaga and Evan Holtzman have joined the ensemble cast of A24’s Warfare from Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. They join Charles Melton,’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, Cosmo Jarvis, Will Poulter and Finn Bennett.
Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza is co-directing. The project is the second collaboration for Garland and Mendoza, who served as the military supervisor for Garland’s latest film Civil War set for release April 12. Besides co-directing, the pair also co-wrote the script.
Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Peter Rice and Matthew Penry-Davey will produce. A24 will handle the global release of the film. As with any Garland project, details behind what the film is about are being shrouded in secrecy.
Garland has said he is taking a break from directing... but it seems like he will co-direct this to help Mendoza out for his first time directing.
