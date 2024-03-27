Asphalt City Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan, Mike Tyson, and Kali Reis 3/29/2024
No major PR blitz for this but the kind of old school movie you don't see anymore
I am in for this.
A young paramedic gets a crash course in lifesaving techniques while working with a grizzled New York City veteran.
