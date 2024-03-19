Untitled David Chase Horror Film

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: In a Sopranos re-team, David Chase and Terence Winter have set up an untitled horror feature at New Line Cinema. Deal falls under David Chases first look deal at Warner Bros.



Chase plans to direct the film, in what is Chase and Winters first theatrical film screenplay and feature producing collaboration. They are going the omerta route on the logline.



Producers are Chase and Nicole Lambert (The Many Saints of Newark) for Riverain Pictures. Executive Producers are Rachel Winter (Dallas Buyers Club) through her Tangerine Pictures banner, and Terence Winter through hisCold Front Productions.



Chase and Winter last worked together on the HBO drama series The Sopranos, which this year reached 25 years old. Show won 21 Emmys, and became the most financially successful series in the history of cable television. Chase followed with the 2021 prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, which he produced, and Chase also made his feature directing debut on Not Fade Away.



Winter was Oscar nominated for his screenplay The Wolf of Wall Street, and won multiple Emmys for The Sopranos and won a Golden Globe and PGA Award for the HBO series Boardwalk Empire. He most recently wrote the hit series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, and co-wrote, with Frank E. Flowers, the music biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which just crossed the $100M mark at the domestic box office.



Chase is represented by UTA and Gendler Kelly & Cunningham; Winter by LBI Entertainment, CAA and Jackoway Austen.