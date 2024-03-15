DVD Talk Forum

Breathe (2024, D: Bristol) -- S: Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Common -- Post Apocalypic thriller

Breathe (2024, D: Bristol) -- S: Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Common -- Post Apocalypic thriller

   
Breathe (2024, D: Bristol) -- S: Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Common -- Post Apocalypic thriller







Breathe is a heart pounding thriller set in the future. After Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya (Jennifer Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Quvenzhané Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a coveted state of the art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius, whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but these visitors are not who they claim to be ensuing in mother and daughter fighting for survival. IN THEATERS AND ON DIGITAL: April 26, 2024



This trailer dropped last night. Looks like it's a limited theatrical VOD release.

This is the 2nd feature of Stefon Bristol. He did write and direct a Netflix movie called "See You Yesterday"

It does look low budget.
