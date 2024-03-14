The Greatest Hits (2024, D: Benson) S: Boynton, Min, Corenswet

Quote:

In select theaters April 5th. Only on Hulu April 12.



Written and produced by Ned Benson, Harriet (Lucy Boynton) experiences a unique connection between art and reality. She discovers that specific songs have the power to transport her back in time, driving her to relive various special moments with her ex-boyfriend (David Corenswet). Her time-traveling experiences begin to bleed into present day when meeting someone new (Justin H. Min). Throughout her journey, Harriet explores the mesmerizing link between music and memory, facing her with difficult decisions of whether altering the past is a choice worth making.



Cast: Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet, and Austin Crute