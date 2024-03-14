DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Greatest Hits (2024, D: Benson) S: Boynton, Min, Corenswet

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Greatest Hits (2024, D: Benson) S: Boynton, Min, Corenswet

   
Old 03-14-24, 11:51 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 44,774
Likes: 0
Received 4,472 Likes on 3,035 Posts
The Greatest Hits (2024, D: Benson) S: Boynton, Min, Corenswet


In select theaters April 5th. Only on Hulu April 12.

Written and produced by Ned Benson, Harriet (Lucy Boynton) experiences a unique connection between art and reality. She discovers that specific songs have the power to transport her back in time, driving her to relive various special moments with her ex-boyfriend (David Corenswet). Her time-traveling experiences begin to bleed into present day when meeting someone new (Justin H. Min). Throughout her journey, Harriet explores the mesmerizing link between music and memory, facing her with difficult decisions of whether altering the past is a choice worth making.

Cast: Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet, and Austin Crute
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Kind of Kindness (2024, D: Lanthimos) S: Stone, Plemons, Dafoe, Qualley

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.