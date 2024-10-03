Untitled Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel - April 3 2026
Untitled Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel - April 3 2026
Confirmed by Nintendo via X/Twitter today (Mario Day).
I cant get the link to work but theres a video confirmation with Miyamoto.
https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1766811785737429250?s=20
