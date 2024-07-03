DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion

   
Old 03-07-24, 02:34 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,159
Received 869 Likes on 735 Posts
The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion


Let's talk: show, winners, losers, speeches, musical numbers, montages, host and of course who will get sucker punched!

Date & Time:
Sunday, March 10, 2024 @ 4:00pm PST (7:00pm EST) **One hour earlier**

Hosted by:
Jimmy Kimmel

Place:
Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California

Channel:
Last edited by OldBoy; 03-07-24 at 04:10 PM.
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-07-24, 02:55 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 43,561
Received 2,616 Likes on 1,817 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
The big question is who's going to sucker punched on stage this year?
Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-07-24, 02:59 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,695
Received 5,948 Likes on 4,062 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man
The big question is who's going to sucker punched on stage this year?
I have $20 on Dame Judy Dench. Yes the odds are long, but if it happens, Hello Retirement!
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-07-24, 03:18 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,992
Received 3,113 Likes on 2,012 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Originally Posted by Decker
I have $20 on Dame Judy Dench. Yes the odds are long, but if it happens, Hello Retirement!
Is Judy the puncher or the punchee? Ive heard she shes a brawler.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-07-24, 03:42 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,695
Received 5,948 Likes on 4,062 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Is Judy the puncher or the punchee? Ive heard she shes a brawler.
The bet is who was going to be suckered punched.
The odds for her being the assaulter are much lower. You don't piss off Dame Judy.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
GoldenJCJ (03-07-24)
Old 03-07-24, 04:07 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 12,869
Received 1,053 Likes on 756 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Here's the announced presenters:

Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forrest Whitaker.

Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.
Count Dooku is online now  
Reply Like
Old 03-07-24, 04:17 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 26,992
Received 3,113 Likes on 2,012 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
^ Good list. Nice to see Nic Cage back at the Oscars.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-07-24, 04:26 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 74,695
Received 5,948 Likes on 4,062 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
^ Good list. Nice to see Nic Cage back at the Oscars.
They're doing that thing again where a bunch of former Acting winners announce the Acting winner in that same category together.
Like Ali, Quan and Rockwell giving Best Supporting Actor to RDJ.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
GoldenJCJ (03-07-24)
Old 03-07-24, 04:33 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Reviewer Emeritus
 
Jason Bovberg's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Fort Collins, CO
Posts: 3,406
Received 64 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Best Picture
Prediction: "Oppenheimer"
Personal pick: "Poor Things" or "Past Lives"

Best International Feature
Prediction: "Zone of Interest"
Personal pick: "Zone of Interest"

Best Director
Prediction: Chris Nolan
Personal pick: Yorgos Lanthimos or Jonathan Glazer

Best Actor
Prediction: Cillian Murphy
Personal pick: Paul Giamatti

Best Actress
Prediction: Lily Gladstone
Personal pick: Emma Stone (easily)

Best Supporting Actor
Prediction: RDJ
Personal pick: Mark Ruffalo

Best Supporting Actress
Prediction: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Personal pick: Randolph

Jason Bovberg is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-07-24, 05:10 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 43,561
Received 2,616 Likes on 1,817 Posts
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ
Is Judy the puncher or the punchee? Ive heard she shes a brawler.
She gonna let Bad Bunny have it.

Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023, D: Wan) -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread -- RIP DCEU 2013-2023

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.