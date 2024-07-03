The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Let's talk: show, winners, losers, speeches, musical numbers, montages, host and of course who will get sucker punched!
Date & Time:
Sunday, March 10, 2024 @ 4:00pm PST (7:00pm EST) **One hour earlier**
Hosted by:
Jimmy Kimmel
Place:
Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Channel:
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
The big question is who's going to sucker punched on stage this year?
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Here's the announced presenters:
Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forrest Whitaker.
Mahershala Ali, Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jessica Lange, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Yeoh, Ramy Youssef and Zendaya.
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
^ Good list. Nice to see Nic Cage back at the Oscars.
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Re: The 96th Academy Awards --> 2024 Oscar Awards Show Discussion
Best Picture
Prediction: "Oppenheimer"
Personal pick: "Poor Things" or "Past Lives"
Best International Feature
Prediction: "Zone of Interest"
Personal pick: "Zone of Interest"
Best Director
Prediction: Chris Nolan
Personal pick: Yorgos Lanthimos or Jonathan Glazer
Best Actor
Prediction: Cillian Murphy
Personal pick: Paul Giamatti
Best Actress
Prediction: Lily Gladstone
Personal pick: Emma Stone (easily)
Best Supporting Actor
Prediction: RDJ
Personal pick: Mark Ruffalo
Best Supporting Actress
Prediction: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Personal pick: Randolph
